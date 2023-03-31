WICHITA, Kan. — Mount Marty’s Seth Wiebelhaus and Mason Schleis finished 1-2 in the men’s pentathlon at the Friends University Invitational, Friday in Wichita, Kansas.
Wiebelhaus won the event with 6,541 points. He was first in the discus (111-1) and 1,500 (4:48.66), and second in the 110 hurdles (15.21), pole vault (13-5 1/2) and javelin (142-9)
Schleis was second with 6,410 points. He was first in the pole vault (14-1 1/4).
Also for MMU, Michael Beyer was sixth with 5,342 points. He was second in the discus (101-3).
In the women’s heptathlon, Mount Marty’s Ashinee George (3,799) and Andrea Sucha (3,312) finished second and third.
On the day, Sucha was second in the long jump (16-4) and George was second in the 800 (2:43.98).
Mount Marty’s Cristobal Gonzalez won the men’s 10,000-meter run, finishing in 32:33.16. Teammate Brian Santiago (35:06.45) was third.
Also for the Lancer men, the foursome of Jacob Kueny, Caden Dieter, Liam Vidas and Tague Tvedt was second in 8:23.88.
For the Lancer women, Gracie Rippen tied for third in the pole vault, clearing 10-9 1/4.
The Lancer women had two teams in the top four of the 3200 relay. The team of Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl, Abrielle Nelson, Emily Johnson and Josey Wahlstrom finished third in 10:10.27, while the team of Jordyn Fischer, Kiah Trainor, Jacey Cihak and Bree Eisenhauer finished fourth in 11:06.47.
The meet concludes today (Saturday), with the majority of running events scheduled for today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.