Play began in the 58-team Yankton Girls’ Softball Association Invitational on Friday at sites across Yankton.
A limited number of games were played on Friday. The remainder of the pool play games will be held today (Saturday) at Sertoma Park, the Summit softball fields and Riverside Park.
Championship play in each division will be held on Sunday.
Here are the results of games that were reported to the Press & Dakotan on Friday night.
18U: Parkston 18, Storm 3
Parkston took advantage of 16 walks on the way to a 16-3 victory over the South Sioux City Storm in pool play on Friday night.
Maci DeGeest doubled and singled, driving in two, for Parkston. Allison Ziebart, Emma Yost, Jocelyn Walloch, Emilea Cimpl, Sadie Lindeman, Reece Reichert, Kiauna Hargens and Emma Poore each had a hit in the victory.
DeGeest picked up the win, striking out six.
16U: Fury Red 8, Hartford Sparks 8
Yankton Fury Red tied things up with a five-run fourth inning, ending the matchup in an 8-8 tie in pool play on Friday night.
Bailey Sample doubled and singled, driving in two, for Yankton. Paige Hatch also had two hits and two RBI. Hannah Sailer doubled, and Tori Vellek, Regan Garry and Camryn Zoeller each had a hit in the effort.
Sample struck out three in the four-inning contest.
14U: Fury Black 15, Tri-State Pride 1
Yankton Fury Black used a 12-run first inning to claim a 15-1 victory over the Tri-State Pride in pool play on Friday night.
Camryn Koletzky had three hits, and Emma Eichacker and Payton Moser each doubled and singled for Yankton. Mikayla Humpal also had two hits. Olivia Binde had a double and four RBI, and Emma Herrboldt, Megan Tramp and Chloe Vander Tuig each had a hit in the victory.
Binde picked up the win, striking out six in the three-inning contest.
