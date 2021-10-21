ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson’s Lucas Hueser rushed for six touchdowns in a 56-28 rout of St. Thomas More in the opening round of the Class 11B football playoffs, Thursday in Elk Point.
EPJ, 7-2, advances to host Wagner (6-3) in the quarterfinals on Oct. 28. Wagner upset Groton 28-21.
Hueser finished with 141 yards for EPJ. Ben Swatek had 123 yards rushing. Noah McDermott was 3-for-6 passing for 116 yards and a score, and rushed for 75 yards and a score. Devin Schmitz had a 50-yard touchdown catch, and Carson Timmins was a perfect 8-for-8 on PAT kicks in the victory.
Lee Neugebauer passed for 226 yards and three scores for St. Thomas More. Peyton Young had six catches for 91 yards and two scores. Tyson Durheim had three catches for 73 yards and a score. Matthew Larson rushed for 109 yards and a score for the Cavaliers.
