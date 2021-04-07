ELK POINT — The Elk Point-Jefferson boys and Canton girls claimed top honors at the Huskies Invitational, held Tuesday in Elk Point.
EPJ scored 137.5 points to beat out Dakota Valley (105.5) and West Sioux, Iowa (104) for the boys’ title.
EPJ had seven event wins, with two athletes each winning two individual events. Drake Peed won the shot put (53-11) and discus (164-4). Tyler Goehring won the 300-meter hurdles (42.72) and the long jump (21-11 1/4).
Also for the Huskies, Riley Schmitz won the triple jump (42-6), Daenton Ronellenfitch won the high jump 5-8 and EPJ won the 800 relay (1:38.09).
Dakota Valley won four events, including two individual victories from Tommy Nikkel in the 200 (23.25) and 400 (52.87). Gunnar Gunderson won the 110 hurdles (16.04). The Panthers also won the 1600 relay (3:45.14). Hunter Beving won two of the four events in the meet’s quadathlon, claiming the 400 (54.60) and shot put (34-5). (Lennox’s Zach Zirpel won the 200 in 24.35 and long jump at 19-3 1/2, the other two events in the four-event showcase.)
West Sioux won five events, including a distance sweep from Deven Henry. He claimed the 1600 in 4:45.62 and 3200 in 10:48.50. The Falcons also won the 400 (46.43) and medley (3:54.35) relays.
Vermillion had a pair of victories. Jakob Dobney won the 800 (2:08.24). The Tanagers also won the 3200 relay (9:01.90).
The Canton girls beat out Beresford 165.5 to 103. Dakota Valley was third with 95 points. Canton was led by five individuals winning one event each.
Beresford won six events, including Savannah Beeson winning the 100 (13.12) and 200 (27.46). Anna Atwood won the 1600 (5:59.29). Laura Bogue claimed the 300 hurdles (49.57). The Watchdogs also won the 800 (1:54.70) and 1600 (4:20.33) relays.
For Dakota Valley, Rylee Rosenquist won all four events of the meet’s quadathlon: 200 (28.40), 400 (1:07.96), shot put (32-8) and long jump (16-6). Her long jump mark was also enough to earn her that event’s overall title.
Also for Dakota Valley, Jorja VanDenHul won the high jump (4-10).
Vermillion had a pair of wins: Jenaya Cleveland in the 400 (1:06.38) and the Tanagers in the 400 relay (52.43).
West Central Early Bird
HARTFORD — Parker placed second in the girls’ division and fifth in the boys’ division of the five-team West Central Early Bird track and field meet, held Tuesday.
Madison won both titles, edging the Parker girls 131 to 126 for the girls’ crown.
For the Parker girls, Lexi Even won the 100 (13.38) and 200 (27.58). Janae Olson won the long jump (16-3) and Cierra Mohr won the triple jump (30-8 1/2) for the Pheasants.
Madison beat out West Central 167 to 138 for the boys’ title.
Parker scored 53 points, led by Zanto Centeno’s win in the 110 hurdles (19.59).
