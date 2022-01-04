The Yankton Bucks basketball team led Huron wire-to-wire in a 70-49 win over Huron Tuesday night inside the Summit Activities Center in Yankton.
“The key was our second half defensive performance,” Bucks head coach Chris Haynes said. “We gave up 35 points in the first half, which is too many and credit Huron, they ran some really good actions and are hard to guard. The second half we gave up 14 points and it was a much better effort defensively in the second half.”
It was a hot start for the Bucks (4-1) that put them ahead 9-1 in the first two minutes. Four different Bucks scored in that quick burst and forced a Huron timeout.
Out of the timeout Huron hit a pair of field goals, a three-pointer from Jayden Beck and a jumper from Cade McNeil to pull themselves back in. Yankton responded by going on another run to build a 12-point 20-8 lead.
In a game of runs, Huron got within three at 20-17 before the Bucks stretched it back out to hold a 25-19 lead after one. Huron started the second quarter out with a pair of baskets and it was a one point game 25-24. After a Dylan Prouty three-pointer, the game was never within a possession again.
“Balance has to be our key, that’s got to be the recipe for success,” Haynes said. “Five guys on the floor playing together and moving the basketball. We’re getting there, we just need to do it more consistently.”
The Bucks led 42-35 at the half and the seven-point advantage grew to 16 after three and 21 by the end of the game. Jaden Kral scored in bunches down the stretch to help Yankton stretch out their lead.
“Jaden’s played very well to start the year,” Haynes said. “That’s what we need, we need his senior leadership both in scoring and making plays for us. All three of our seniors have done a really good job of, not only scoring some points for us, but doing a lot of different things on the basketball floor and leadership overall.”
Jaden Kral led the Bucks with 23 points. Cody Oswald added 13 points and Rugby Ryken 10 points. Prouty finished with nine points.
Reilyn Zavesky led Huron with nine points. McNeil, Max Kranzler and Brandon Decker tallied eight points each.
Yankton heads to Mitchell for a game with the Kernels Friday night in the Corn Palace.
“Mitchell’s really good, I think they’re one of the better teams in the state,” Haynes said. “They have one of the better players in the state in Caden Hinker and one of the better venues and home court advantages in the Corn Palace. They’re coming off a loss so they’re going to be hungry and ready to go.”
In sub-varsity action, the Bucks won the junior varsity game 53-49. Drew Ryken tallied 27 points and Isaiah Schelhaas added nine points.
Huron won the sophomore game 63-53. Yankton’s Landon Potts tallied 16 points and Tucker Gilmore added 14. Yankton won the freshman game 46-33 behind 13 points from Matthew Sheldon. Kael Garry added six points as 10 of the 16 Bucks who played scored.
HURON (1-4)
Cade McNeil 3 2-2 8, Max Kranzler 3 0-0 8, Jayden Beck 3 0-1 7, Reilyn Zavesky 3 1-2 9, Brandon Decker 3 0-0 8, Dylan Lichty 1 0-0 2, Peyton Grace 0 0-0 0, CJ Gainey 0 0-0 0, Blake Ellwein 0 0-0 0, Mason Davis 0 0-0 0, Dawsyn Rogers 0 1-2 1, Roger Puterbaugh 1 1-5 3, Isaiah Decker 1 1-2 3. TOTALS 18 6-14 49
YANKTON (4-1)
Drew Ryken 2 0-0 6, Mac Ryken 3 0-0 6, Rugby Ryken 4 0-1 10, Josh Sheldon 0 0-0 0, Dylan Prouty 3 0-0 9, Cody Oswald 6 1-2 13, Isaiah Schelhaas 0 0-0 0, Cooper Grotenhuis 0 0-0 0, Jaden Kral 10 2-3 23, Michael Mors 1 1-2 3, Colton Potts 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 29 4-8 70.
HURON 19 16 9 5 –49
YANKTON 25 17 17 11 –70
Three-Pointers: YHS 8 (Prouty 3, D. Ryken 2, R. Ryken 2, Kral 1), HHS 7 (Kranzler 2, Zavesky 2, Decker 2). Personal Fouls: YHS 13, HHS 12.
