FOOTBALL

S.D. PLAYOFFS

All Times listed local

CLASS 11AAA

Quarterfinals, Oct. 28

No. 8 Rapid City Stevens (3-6) vs. No. 1 Harrisburg (9-0), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Sioux Falls Lincoln (5-4) at No. 4 Sioux Falls Washington (5-4), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Sioux Falls Jefferson (4-5) at No. 2 Brandon Valley, 7 p.m.

No. 6 O’Gorman (5-4) at No. 3 Sioux Falls Roosevelt (5-4), 4 p.m.

CLASS 11AA

Quarterfinals, Oct. 28

No. 8 Sturgis (3-6) at No. 1 Tea Area (9-0), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Mitchell (3-6) at No. 4 Yankton (5-4), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Aberdeen Central (3-6) at No. 2 Brookings (7-2), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Watertown (3-6) at No. 3 Pierre (7-2), 7 p.m.

CLASS 11A

Quarterfinals, Oct. 28

No. 8 Sioux Falls Christian (4-5) at No. 1 Madison (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 5 West Central (4-5) at No. 4 Dell Rapids (6-3)

No. 7 Milbank (6-3) at No. 2 Canton (8-1)

No. 6 Tri-Valley (5-4) at No. 3 Vermillion (6-3), 7 p.m.

CLASS 11B

First Round, Oct. 21

Aberdeen Roncalli 14, Redfield 6

Beresford 27, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 24

Bridgewater-Emery 48, Hot Springs 6

Elk Point-Jefferson 56, St. Thomas More 28

McCook Central/Montrose 9, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6

Sioux Valley 54, Deuel 20

Wagner 28, Groton Area 21

Winner 60, Clark/Willow Lake 0

Quarterfinals, Oct. 28

No. 9 McCook Central-Montrose (7-2) at No. 1 Winner (9-0), 6 p.m.

No. 13 Wagner (6-3) at No. 5 Elk Point-Jefferson (7-2), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (6-3) at No. 2 Sioux Valley (8-1), 6 p.m.

No. 14 Beresford (6-3) at No. 6 Aberdeen Roncalli (7-2), 6 p.m.

CLASS 9AA

First Round, Oct. 21

Canistota-Freeman 22, Florence/Henry 20

Garretson 28, Hamlin 7

Hanson 70, Elkton-Lake Benton 22

Ipswich 36, Lemmon/McIntosh 0

Lyman 30, Stanley County 0

Parkston 20, Bon Homme 15

Platte-Geddes 35, Chester 12

Timber Lake 14, Leola/Frederick 8

Quarterfinals, Oct. 28

No. 9 Platte-Geddes (7-2) at No. 1 Hanson (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Timber Lake (8-1) at No. 4 Lyman (8-1)

No. 10 Garretson (5-4) at No. 2 Parkston (7-2)

No. 11 Canistota-Freeman (5-4) at No. 3 Ipswich (8-1)

CLASS 9A

First Round, Oct. 21

Castlewood 42, Kadoka Area 20

DeSmet 62, Britton-Hecla 12

Gregory 34, Burke 6

Herreid/Selby Area 50, Northwestern 6

Howard 40, Kimball/White Lake 6

Wall 56, North Central 6

Warner 54, Philip 0

Wolsey-Wessington 50, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0

Second Round, Oct. 28

No. 9 Castlewood (6-3) at No. 1 Herreid-Selby Area (10-0), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Warner (6-3) at No. 4 DeSmet (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Wolsey-Wessington (6-3) at No. 2 Howard (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Gregory (6-3) at No. 3 Wall (9-0), 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 9B

First Round, Oct. 21

Alcester-Hudson 34, Sully Buttes 0

Avon 64, Estelline/Hendricks 14

Dell Rapids St. Mary 40, Corsica/Stickney 0

Faulkton 52, Colome 0

Gayville-Volin 36, Langford 14

Harding County 26, New Underwood 12

Hitchcock-Tulare 38, Faith 0

Potter County 52, Jones County 6

Quarterfinals, Oct. 28

No. 8 Alcester-Hudson (5-3) at No. 1 Avon (9-0), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Dell Rapids St. Mary (5-3) at No. 4 Gayville-Volin (6-2), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Harding County (6-3) at No. 2 Faulkton Area (7-2), 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 Hitchcock-Tulare (7-3) at No. 3 Potter County (8-2), 7 p.m.

NEB. PLAYOFFS

All Times Listed In Central

CLASS D1

First Round, Oct. 21

Anselmo-Merna 36, Summerland 6

Arapahoe 56, Alma 40

Arcadia-Loup City 22, Nebraska Christian 15

Burwell 60, Amherst 24

Cross County 45, Clarkson/Leigh 12

Dundy County-Stratton 66, Cambridge 8

Hitchcock County 72, West Holt 0

Howells/Dodge 56, Elmwood-Murdock 32

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 36, Lutheran High Northeast 35

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 30, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 26

Nebraska City Lourdes 57, Thayer Central 14

Neligh-Oakdale 64, Tri County 30

Perkins County 46, Bertrand 28

Stanton 57, Heartland 12

Sutherland 52, Hi-Line 22

Weeping Water 48, Wisner-Pilger 28

Second Round, Oct. 29

No. 16 Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family (6-3) at Burwell (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 9 Stanton (8-1) at No. 8 Anselmo-Merna (8-1), 6 p.m.

No. 12 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (7-2) at No. 5 Howells-Dodge (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 13 Nebraska Christian (6-3) at No. 4 Dundy County Stratton (8-1)

No. 14 Perkins County (7-2) at No. 3 Arapahoe (9-0)

No. 11 Neligh-Oakdale (8-1) at No. 6 Hitchcock County (8-1)

No. 10 Cross County (8-1) at No. 7 Weeping Water (9-0)

No. 15 Sutherland (6-3) at No. 2 Lourdes Central Catholic (9-0)

CLASS D2

First Round, Oct. 21

Ansley-Litchfield 74, Pleasanton 8

Bloomfield 66, Wausa 20

Blue Hill 28, Garden County 8

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 66, Fullerton 34

Elgin Public/Pope John 30, St. Mary’s 26

Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Osmond 41

Humphrey St. Francis 42, Allen 14

Johnson-Brock 56, Winside 12

Kenesaw 56, Medicine Valley 0

Leyton 47, Hyannis 12

Mead 26, Wynot 20

Mullen 58, Loomis 12

Osceola 70, Homer 27

Pender 69, Creighton 32

Riverside 74, Sandhills Valley 20

Sandhills/Thedford 60, Lawrence-Nelson 20

Second Round, Oct. 29

No. 16 Mead (5-4) vs. No. 1 Sandhills-Thedford (9-0), 3 p.m., Thedford

No. 9 Leyton (7-2) at No. 8 Osceola (8-1), 3 p.m.

No. 12 Johnson-Brock (7-2) at No. 5 Riverside (8-1), 5 p.m.

No. 13 Elgin Public-Pope John (6-3) at No. 4 Bloomfield (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 14 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (6-3) at No. 3 Pender (9-0)

No. 11 Ansley-Litchfield (7-2) at No. 6 Mullen (8-1), 7 p.m. CT

No. 10 Falls City Sacred Heart (8-1) at No. 7 Kenesaw (9-0), 6 p.m.

No. 15 Blue Hill (5-4) at No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (9-0)

FRIDAY’S NEB. SCORES

Adams Central 42, Fillmore Central 13

Aquinas 42, Tekamah-Herman 6

Archbishop Bergan 49, Ponca 14

Ashland-Greenwood 30, Platteview 7

Auburn 49, Falls City 0

Aurora 50, Seward 14

Beatrice 48, Crete 34

Bennington 49, Omaha Gross Catholic 10

Bridgeport 36, Hershey 14

Broken Bow 18, Minden 0

Cody-Kilgore 66, Hay Springs 14

Columbus Lakeview 35, Columbus Scotus 0

Crofton 22, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 7

Douglas County West 34, Arlington 28

Elkhorn 33, Omaha Skutt Catholic 13

Elkhorn South 21, Lincoln Southeast 10

Franklin 60, Harvard 0

Gothenburg 28, Holdrege 19

Grand Island Central Catholic 14, Centura 7

Gretna 27, Papillion-LaVista 20

Kearney 47, Omaha Northwest 21

Kearney Catholic 49, Cozad 13

Lincoln Lutheran 10, Wilber-Clatonia 7

McCook 34, Alliance 7

McCool Junction 54, Dorchester 15

Milford 42, Fairbury 0

Millard South 35, Omaha Burke 13

Millard West 38, Lincoln Northeast 7

Nebraska City 27, Lincoln Christian 26

Norfolk Catholic 27, Hartington Cedar Catholic 20

Omaha Creighton Prep 52, Lincoln East 7

Papillion-LaVista South 48, Omaha South 7

Parkview Christian 56, Heartland Lutheran 14

Pierce 35, Wayne 27

Plattsmouth 48, Bellevue East 14

Ralston 27, Elkhorn Mount Michael 3

Red Cloud 58, Silver Lake 14

Sioux County 64, Banner County 0

Spalding Academy 40, Stuart 6

St. Edward 65, Elba 24

St. Paul def. Twin River, forfeit

Sutton 43, Doniphan-Trumbull 18

Wahoo 22, Malcolm 16

Wallace 78, Southwest 42

West Point-Beemer 39, Schuyler 0

Wilcox-Hildreth 56, Deshler 19

York 14, Lexington 7

Yutan 14, Centennial 7

VOLLEYBALL

NEB. SUB-DISTRICTS

C2-5 AT CROFTON

Monday’s Matches

No. 4 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (21-11) vs. No. 5 Hartington-Newcastle (9-20), 5 p.m.

No. 2 Wakefield (17-10) vs. No. 3 Ponca (18-11), 6:15 p.m.

No. 1 Crofton (14-12) vs. LCC/HN winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Match

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

D1-7 AT WAUSA

Monday’s Matches

No. 4 Tri County Northeast (11-18) vs. No. 5 Walthill (3-24), 5 p.m.

No. 2 Osmond (11-13) vs. No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-21), 6:30 p.m.

No. 1 Wausa (16-10) vs. TCN/Walthill winner, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Match

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

D1-8 AT SPENCER

Monday’s Matches

No. 4 Plainview (9-18) vs. No. 5 Niobrara-Verdigre (5-19), 5 p.m.

No. 2 Bloomfield (15-12) vs. No. 3 Creighton (13-11), 6:15 p.m.

No. 1 Boyd County (13-15) vs. Plainview/NV winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Match

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

D2-4 AT HUMPHREY

Monday’s Matches

No. 4 Winside (7-20) vs. No. 5 St. Edward (3-17), 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Riverside (13-9) vs. No. 3 Randolph (12-15), 6 p.m.

No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (20-5) vs. Winside/SE winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Match

Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.

D2-5 AT STUART

Monday’s Matches

No. 4 Santee (14-13) vs. No. 5 Chambers-Wheeler Central (4-23), 5 p.m.

No. 2 Wynot (18-9) vs. No. 3 O’Neill St. Mary’s (17-11), 6:15 p.m.

No. 1 Stuart (23-4) vs. Santee/CWC winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Match

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

YANKTON MIDDLE SCHOOL

SEVENTH GRADE

Oct. 18 vs. Watertown

A — WATERTOWN DEF. YANKTON 28-26, 25-20: YMS Serving — Jocelyn Behrns 13 points (6 aces); Burkley Olson 9

B — WATERTOWN DEF. YANKTON 25-17, 25-18: YMS Serving — Marissa Byrkeland 13 (6); Olivia Woods 8

C — YANKTON DEF. WATERTOWN 25-22, 20-25, 25-17: YMS Serving — Aracelli Aune 11 (3); Brooklyn Thygeson 7 (2); Hope Andersen 6 (3); Jaclyn Kyte 5

D — YANKTON DEF. WATERTOWN 25-18, 25-20: YMS Serving — Lizzie Haberer 6 (2); Kaydence Schulz 6 (3)

BOWLING

YANKTON BOWL

CLASSIC LEAGUE

HIGH TEAM GAME: Kruse’s Pro Shop 920

HIGH TEAM SERIES: Kruse’s Pro Shop 2656

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Ryan Lemaster 300, Cody Henrichsen 266, Pat King 259, Joe Wuestewald 259, Matt Hoefs 254

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Ryan Lemaster 766, Cody Henrichsen 721, Matt Hoefs 669, Jerry Peterson 661, Joe Wuestewald 656

STANDINGS: Stockwell Engineers 133, Manitou 125.5, Capital Street Pub 117, Coca-Cola 109, Plath Chiropractic 108, Kruse’s Pro Shop 91.5, Tatanka Golf 82, Pin Bruisers 79.5, Mojo’s 74, JR Sports Cards 25.5

NOTE: Ryan Lemaster - first ever 300 game.

