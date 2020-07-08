MACON, Ga. — Mount Marty University assistant coach Josh Teichroew and catcher Billy Hancock have both joined the Macon (Georgia) Bacon of the Coastal Plain League.
Teichroew, a 2016 Mount Marty grad, is headed into his third season as an assistant coach at MMU.
The Macon Bacon was named the CPL “Organization of the Year” in 2019. The CPL is regarded as one of the top collegiate summer baseball leagues and regularly consists of top collegiate baseball prospects in the country.
Teichroew is in his second stint working as a pitching coach in collegiate summer baseball. This also marks the second time Teichroew will work with Macon head coach Jimmy Turk. Turk during the school year is an assistant at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, Arizona. South Mountain Community College is considered of the premiere junior college programs in college baseball. In 2018, Turk and Teichroew teamed up in the Expedition League as they coached the Western Nebraska Pioneers. Turk and Teichroew directed Western Nebraska Pioneers to an Expedition League Championship that included a 49-17 record.
Teichroew serves as the pitching coach, helps with recruiting and is the lead instructor for the Mount Marty Baseball Academy. Teichroew also previously coached in the Yankton Baseball Association, which oversees baseball for 13-19 year olds in Yankton. During his tenure, his teams won state championships in 2012 and 2013.
Joining Teichroew with Macon is Mount Marty catcher Billy Hancock. Hancock was named Second Team All-GPAC during his freshman season in 2019. This past season Hancock lead Mount Marty in several offensive categories with a .479 batting average, 11 extra base hits, 5 home runs, 23 runs batted in, and a .958 slugging percentage.
(0) comments
