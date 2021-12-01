The Mount Marty University men’s basketball team fell to Midland 76-57 Wednesday night inside Laddie E. Cimpl Arena in Yankton.
Despite falling behind by 20 with nine minutes to play in the second half, the Lancers fought to keep their chances alive, cutting the lead to 12 with the ball with three minutes to play.
“I don’t want any quitter on our team,” head coach Collin Authier said. “I want fighters and you have to be able to fight through things. Adversity is going to hit and in all shapes and sizes and you can’t quit at the end of the day.”
The Warriors converted 8-of-12 first half buckets from beyond the arc, building a 33-24 lead at the intermission. The Lancers on the flip side, couldn’t buy a bucket from beyond the arc, going 3-of-11 in the half.
The Lancers received a nice boost from Allen WIlson off the bench in the first half, who scored nine points in the half to lead the Lancers.
“Allen’s been dealing with a knee injury all fall and is getting his body back and he attacks his rehab so hard,” Authier said. “He focuses on his body every day and he’s probably the best that we have in our program that takes care of his body.”
For the first six minutes of the second half, any push from the Lancers was responded to by Midland. The Lancers struggled to chip into the lead. A 40-33 lead quickly grew to a 53-35 lead before the Lancers could blink.
The Warriors stretched the lead to 20, 60-40 with 9:04 to play. The lead stayed around 20 for the next five minutes as neither side was finding much of any opportunity to score.
Trailing by 21, Nick Coleman hit a three-pointer from the corner and a three-pointer in transition off a Warrior turnover and the lead was down to 15 with 3:44 to play.
Out of a timeout, Kade Stearns drained a three-pointer to cut the lead to 12, 65-53 with 2:52 to play. Mount Marty forced a turnover and called timeout with the ball. The Lancers turned it over out of the timeout and Bo Sandquist drained a deep three-pointer to stretch the lead back out to 15.
“They lead the country in three-pointers made and are second in three-pointers attempted,” Authier said. “They’re a good team. Bo Sandquist is a phenomenal player. Holding him to 15 points is a heck of an effort by Kade (Stearns).”
From there all the Warriors needed was to sink their free throws and leave Cimpl Arena with the win.
Laurence Merritt led Midland with 21 points and Ryan Larsen added 18. Bo Sandquist contributed 15 points and Samuel Mailloux 10.
Coleman tallied 15 points for the Lancers. Tyrell Harper and Lincoln Jordre added 11 points each.
The Lancers are back in action Saturday at Morningside at 3:45 p.m.
“Our focus every single day is getting better and what’s hard is, God wanted to really challenge us the next ten days with Morningside, Jamestown and Concordia,” Authier said. “That’s going to be a gauntlet and at the end, we just have to continue to focus on ourselves and getting better.”
MIDLAND (9-3, 2-2)
Ryan Larsen 6-6 1-2 18, Colton Uhing 1-4 0-0 3, Bo Sandquist 3-7 6-6 15, Laurence Merritt 7-19 4-4 21, Jack Cooper 0-3 0-0 0, Kobe Shannon 0-0 0-0 0, Emanuel Byrson 3-8 3-4 9, Samuel Mailloux 5-5 0-2 10, Tyler Sandoval 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 25-53 14-18 76
MOUNT MARTY (3-10, 0-5)
Nick Coleman 5-9 2-2 15, Elijah Pappas 3-12 1-2 8, Tyrell Harper 4-7 3-5 11, Kade Stearns 1-9 0-0 3, Lincoln Jordre 5-9 1-3 11, Allen Wilson 4-8 0-0 9, Gio Diaz 0-3 0-0 0, Matthew Becker 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 22-57 7-12 57
At the Half: MU 33, MMU 24. Three-Pointers: MU 12-28 (Larsen 5-5, Sandquist 3-5, Merritt 3-11, Uhing 1-4, Cooper 0-1, Bryson 0-2), MMU 6-23 (Coleman 3-5, Pappas 1-2, Wilson 1-3, Starns 1-8, Diaz 0-2, Harper 0-3). Rebounds: MU 32 (Sandquist 8), MMU 27 (Harper 7). Assists: MU 8 (Merritt 3, Bryson 3), MMU 7 (Pappas 3, Harper 3). Steals: MMU 7 (Harper 3), MU 6 (Bryson 2). Blocks: MU 4 (Uhing, Sandquist, Cooper, Mailloux), MMU 2 (Harper, Jordre). Personal Fouls: MMU 17, MU 16. Fouled Out: MU 1, MMU 0. Turnovers: MMU 16, MU 11.
