SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota volleyball players Aimee Adams, Madison Harms and Elizabeth Juhnke have been named to the Academic All-Summit League team.
The three Coyotes are part of the seven honored by the Summit League for maintaining a 3.3 cumulative GPA while also participating in over 50 percent of their team’s matches throughout the season.
Adams, a junior from Breda, Iowa, carries a 4.0 GPA in nursing while on the court she contributed 217 kills and 157 digs this season.
Juhnke, a junior form Lakeville, Minnesota, carries a 3.78 GPA in nursing and earned first team All-Summit League honors after leading the league in kills (461) and kills per set (3.97). She also tallied 347 digs.
Harms, a junior from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, carries a 3.71 GPA in medical biology and set a new single season school record with her .409 hitting percentage. She tallied 257 kills and 1.19 blocks per set this season.
“I am so proud of these three ladies!,” coach Leanne Williamson said. “They have done an incredible job showing how much success you can have on and off the court!
“They are showing what it means to be the best version of yourself in every area of life and are great role models!”
South Dakota finished the season with a 20-10 overall record and captured the school’s second straight Summit League title and NCAA Tournament berth.
