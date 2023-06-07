The Yankton Fury Gazelles split a softball doubleheader with Dakota Valley on Wednesday at Riverside Park.
In the opener, Daylee Hughes allowed just one hit in three innings of a 12-0 Yankton victory.
Updated: June 8, 2023 @ 1:53 am
Isabelle Sheldon went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI for Yankton. Ava Girard, Olivia Puck, Hannah Crisman, Kalli Koletzky, Ellie Drotzman and Emma Gobel each had a hit in the victory.
Dakota Valley claimed the nightcap 7-5.
September Rauch doubled and singled for Yankton. Puck tripled, and Drotzman and Girard each doubled for the Gazelles.
Reese Garry took the loss.
Yankton plays in the Lowell Rang tournament this Saturday and Sunday in Mitchell.
