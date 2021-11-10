VERMILLION — University of South Dakota men’s basketball coach Todd Lee is pleased to announce that Steven Kramer of Johnston, Iowa, and Johnston High School has signed a national letter of intent to join the Coyotes for the 2022-23 academic year.
“Steven is a fantastic addition to our program,” said Lee. “He has guard skills at 6-6 and flourishes at making plays off the bounce. Steven also has a very high basketball IQ. Athletically, he’s very gifted and one of his greatest strengths is his ability to defend multiple positions. He truly is a ‘jack of all trades’ as he can do a lot of things on the basketball court at a very high level.”
“We have enjoyed developing a relationship with Steven and his family over the summer and fall. He will be a tremendous addition to the great culture we’ve established here.”
Kramer averaged a team-high 13 points per game in leading his team to a runner-up finish at the state tournament last year. He averaged 18.5 points at state and was named a state tournament team captain. He shot 55 percent from the field on the year.
PrepHoops.com lists Kramer as the No. 3-ranked player in Iowa, making him the highest ranked player from Iowa to sign with the Coyotes. He plans to study exercise science at USD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.