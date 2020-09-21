Yankton and Viborg-Hurley remained atop their respective classes as the South Dakota Media Football Poll was announced on Monday.
Yankton, which improved to 4-0 with a victory over Vermillion, picked up 19 of 22 first place votes in the Class 11AA poll. Brookings drew the other three top picks, ranking second.
Yankton will host fourth-ranked Mitchell (3-1) for Pioneer Day on Friday.
Viborg-Hurley (4-0) was one of two teams to claim all 22 first place votes in their class. The Cougars, who remain atop Class 9AA, travels to Parker this week.
Also in Class 9AA, Platte-Geddes (4-0) remains in fourth. The Black Panthers host Wolsey-Wessington, the top-ranked team in Class 9B, on Friday.
Here is a look at the other classes:
— Sioux Falls Roosevelt (4-0) received all 22 first place votes in Class 11AAA. The Rough Riders travel to Harrisburg, the only other undefeated team left in 11AAA, this week.
— Tea Area (3-0) claimed 17 first place votes to retain the top spot in Class 11A. Dell Rapids (4-0), fresh off its victory over Mitchell, received the other five first place votes to claim second place.
Dakota Valley (2-2), which moved back into the poll at fifth, travels to West Central this week.
— Winner (4-0) claimed 17 first place votes to hold onto the top spot in 11B. Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (5-0) received four first place votes, while unranked Mobridge-Pollock (4-0) received the other.
— Howard (4-0) claimed 21 of 22 first place votes to hold onto the top spot in Class 9A. Third-ranked Warner (4-0) received the other.
Canistota-Freeman (4-1), ranked second this week, has a bye.
— Wolsey-Wessington (4-0) claimed 21 of 22 first place votes, with Langford Area (4-1) taking the other.
Alcester-Hudson (3-1), which received votes in this week’s poll, hosts Colman-Egan this week.
FOOTBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Sept. 21 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Roosevelt (22) 4-0 110 1
2. Brandon Valley 3-1 86 2
3. Harrisburg 4-0 68 3
4. Lincoln 3-1 44 4
5. Washington 2-2 11 NR
Receiving votes: O’Gorman 10, Watertown 1.
Class 11AA
1. Yankton (19) 4-0 107 1
2. Brookings (3) 4-0 85 2
3. Pierre 2-1 70 3
4. Mitchell 3-1 46 4
5. Huron 2-2 20 5
Receiving votes: Sturgis 1, Douglas 1.
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (17) 3-0 105 1
2. Dell Rapids (5) 4-0 93 2
3. Madison 2-2 43 3
4. Canton 1-2 31 5
5. Dakota Valley 2-2 28 RV
Receiving votes: West Central 21, Milbank 5, Sioux Falls Christian 4.
Class 11B
1. Winner (17) 4-0 104 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (4) 5-0 92 2
3. Sioux Valley 4-1 60 4
4. McCook Central/Montrose 3-1 29 3
5. St. Thomas More 3-1 25 5
Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock (1) 19, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 1.
Class 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (22) 4-0 110 1
2. Lemmon/McIntosh 4-0 86 2
3. Hamlin 5-0 59 3
4. Platte-Geddes 4-0 48 4
5. Hanson 4-0 12 RV
Receiving votes: Baltic 8, Deuel 7.
Class 9A
1. Howard (21) 4-0 109 1
2. Canistota/Freeman 4-1 87 2
3. Warner (1) 4-0 57 3
4. De Smet 4-1 44 4
5. Gregory 3-1 17 5
Receiving votes: Wall 11, Philip 2, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 2, Britton-Hecla 1.
Class 9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (21) 4-0 109 1
2. Langford Area (1) 4-1 77 4
3. Colman-Egan 2-1 40 2
4. Dell Rapids St. Mary 3-2 37 T-5
5. Herreid/Selby Area 4-1 27 RV
Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 25, Alcester-Hudson 15.
