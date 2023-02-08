SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Mount Marty women gave fourth-ranked Dordt all it could handle, leading from the second quarter through late in the fourth quarter before the Defenders claimed a 64-59 victory over the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference action, Wednesday in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Bailey Beckman finished with 22 points on 21 shots for Dordt (24-1, 18-1 GPAC). Karly Gustafson scored 12 points. Janie Schoonhoven had nine rebounds in the victory.

