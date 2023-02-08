SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Mount Marty women gave fourth-ranked Dordt all it could handle, leading from the second quarter through late in the fourth quarter before the Defenders claimed a 64-59 victory over the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference action, Wednesday in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Bailey Beckman finished with 22 points on 21 shots for Dordt (24-1, 18-1 GPAC). Karly Gustafson scored 12 points. Janie Schoonhoven had nine rebounds in the victory.
For Mount Marty (7-18, 4-15 GPAC), Eve Millar scored a season-high 23 points and had nine rebounds and three assists. Kaity Hove scored 11 points. Alana Bergland scored eight points and Briona Jensen added six rebounds off the bench for the Lancers.
Mount Marty trailed by five points early, but rallied to tie the game at 16-16 after one quarter. The Lancers outscored Dordt 12-4 to end the second quarter to claim a 34-27 halftime lead.
MMU led by as many as nine points in the third quarter, taking a 46-40 lead into the fourth quarter. The Defenders got three-pointers from Faith Van Holland and Hayden Heimensen to start the fourth quarter, tying the game at 47-47.
Dordt took a 51-50 lead with 3:24 to play, then made six free throws down the stretch to hang on for victory.
Mount Marty plays its final road game of the season, traveling to Northwestern (17-7, 12-6 GPAC) on Saturday. The Raiders are receiving votes in the latest NAIA poll.
