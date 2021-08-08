Following a tough opening round 71, Jacksonville, Florida native Colin Monagle shot under 70 the final three rounds to take the 48th annual Hillcrest Invitational Pro-Am at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club Sunday afternoon.
“I started out and felt like I played kind of nice, just didn’t finish the round,” Monagle said. “I got hot in the second and third round and today it was kind of tough with the wind and how fast the greens were and I just kept two putting and occasionally one would go in.”
Monagle shot an 8-under-par 64 Friday and a 7-under 65 Saturday to be on the lead card heading into the final round Sunday.
Holding a two-shot advantage heading into the final hole Sunday, Monagle bogeyed 18, and held on to unseat three-time defending champion Brady Calkins.
“I took the mindset that if I went out and didn’t make mistakes and I could throw a couple birdies in there it would be hard to beat,” Monagle said. “I didn’t think he (Calkins) could go super low today so I figured if I could get it to three or four, that’d be tough to beat.”
Calkins had taken the professional crown the previous three years. He placed second this weekend, shooting an 18-under for the event. Robert Bell (-17), Kyle Karazissis (-16) and Thomas Walsh (-14) round out the top five. The first-place purse for Monagle was $21,000. Calkins received $9,500 for second place.
For the Amateur Division Gross Title Sunday morning, Ethan Spier of Sioux City and Kevin McAlpine of Scottsdale, Arizona tied at 3-over after Sunday’s final round. The two played a playoff hole on hole 18, and tied forcing a second playoff hole, played on 18 again.
The second playoff hole saw Spier send a drive into a set of bushes off the fairway, causing him to re-tee. The penalty shot resulted in McAlpine taking first place after the second playoff hole.
“Today was not the same as the last few days,” McAlpine said. “I played really well the first couple days. I struggled with the speed of the greens, made some silly mistakes. I don’t play a lot of golf so four rounds clearly took its toll on me at the end.”
McAlpine, who joined his good friends from Scottsdale in Yankton for the week, said he is not used to playing as much golf as he did over the week, but he enjoyed it, nonetheless.
“I was sitting at home doing nothing and they (Kevin Stanek, Brady Calkins, Sam Frank) called me up and said why don’t you come play in the Pro-Am,” McAlpine said. “I thought it was great, I’ll get out of the heat and come play some golf and see the boys and drink some beer.”
Spier was still able to claim the net title at 5-under-par. Bryan Lemkau, Ryan Elwood, Sam Herrmann and Scott Obrien rounded out the top five scorers in the gross division. Landon Moe, Randy Egenes, Will Gilster and Austin Snowdon joined Spier in the top five of the net scoring.
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.