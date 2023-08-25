Yankton Bucks running back Shaylor Platt wanted to score a touchdown in the opening game of his senior season.
“I don’t know if I would have been able to sleep if I didn’t get a touchdown (in the) opening game,” he said.
Platt scored the final touchdown of the game on a 16-yard run in the third quarter to bookend the Bucks’ season-opening 42-0 victory over the Mitchell Kernels in Eastern South Dakota Conference action Friday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
“Some of my former teammates were in the back of the endzone,” he said. “It was nice to have the touchdown at Crane tonight.”
The former teammates cheering Platt and the Bucks on were Corbin and Tyler Sohler along with Brodey Peterson.
“They inspired me when I was younger, so it’s great to see them cheer me on now,” Platt said.
Platt registered 204 yards of total offense (140 rushing yards and 64 receiving yards) in the contest. He credited his offensive line for creating gaps in the Mitchell defense.
“We have some quick, athletic guards (in Mark Kathol and Peyton Eustace) that can get up to the second level (of the defense) quickly,” Platt said. “That opens up really big gaps for me.”
Bucks head coach Brady Muth wants his team to embody physicality and nastiness. He believes those two traits are what make Platt a “special” running back.
“Shaylor is relentless,” Muth said. “Shaylor is going to be the more physical guy. I don’t care if he’s not the biggest, fastest, strongest guy on the field. He’s going to be the nastiest.”
The Mitchell defense forced Yankton to punt on its first two possessions. On the third possession, the Bucks faced 3rd-and-4 from the Mitchell 14-yard line with 2:17 left in the first quarter. Bucks quarterback Lucas Kampshoff took the quarterback sweep, ran towards the endzone and lowered his right shoulder against a Mitchell defender as he reached the football across the goal line for the Bucks’ first touchdown of 2023.
“We needed a spark,” Muth said. “The thing I loved about that (play) was that the quarterback knew what his team needed. His team needed a physical play and that’s what he gave them.”
“(Our offensive line) goes and blocks on the outside and I had to score it,” Kampshoff said.
Kampshoff finished 10-of-17 passing for 149 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown pass to Tucker Gilmore to give Yankton a 21-0 with 7:04 left in the second quarter. The quarterback added 50 rushing yards with three rushing touchdowns in the game.
“Don’t sleep on Lucas Kampshoff,” Muth said. “We tried to tell everybody the last two years that if people think that (2021-22 Bucks quarterback) Rugby (Ryken) is the runner and Kampshoff is the passer, Rugby impressed with his arm and Lucas can do it with his legs too. (In our system) the quarterback’s got to run. Lucas can run.”
Yankton, 1-0, scored on six straight possessions, including 28 points in the second quarter as Muth pulled his starters near the end of the third quarter. He had the starters return for two victory formation plays at the end of the game.
Gilmore caught three passes for 79 yards and the touchdown, while Evan Serck carries six times for 67 yards and a 34-yard touchdown run to give Yankton a 28-0 with 3:43 left in the second quarter. Yankton registered 462 yards of total offense.
Defensively, Carson Ness picked on a running back pass by Mitchell’s Mick Dailey with 1:30 remaining in the second quarter. Mitchell, 0-1, registered 77 total yards of total offense in the contest.
Muth liked the physicality the defense displayed throughout the contest.
“All 11 (players) got to the ball,” he said. “I loved everything about it. I loved the way our guys up front played. I was really impressed with our linebackers and really impressed with our second group linebackers. Bryce Kral and Thomas Reardon came in and spelled both Shaylor and Matt Sheldon. There was no drop off.”
Yankton hosts the Spearfish Spartans next Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.
