Yankton split with West Central in boys’ and girls’ club high school bowling action, Friday at Yankton Bowl.
The Yankton girls posted a 37-13 victory over the Trojans.
For the Gazelles (2-1), Rylie Hoerner had a 245 high game and 552 series, and Teighlor Karstens posted a 247 high game and 551 series to lead the way. Hannah Washburn added a 224 high game and 541 series in the victory.
Riley Howard led West Central with a 168 high game and 503 series. Rylee Cawley added a 156 high game and 437 series.
West Central edged the Bucks 26-24 behind a 268 high game and 691 series from Caiden Jones. Zach Handberg posted a 234 high game and 632 series, and Blaine Wieczorek added a 230 high game and 627 series for the Trojans.
For Yankton (2-1), Connar Becker led the way with a 267 high game and 694 series. Parker Pooler posted a 246 high game and 639 series. Gage Becker added a 234 high game and 626 series.
Yankton hosts O’Gorman today (Monday) at Yankton Bowl. Start time is set for 4 p.m.
In JV boys’ action, Yankton rolled to a 46-4 victory over West Central. For the Bucks, Ryan Turner had 189 high game and 540 series, and Nate Myer had a 190 high game and 497 series to lead the way. Payton Kautz added a 168 high game and 457 series in the victory.
For West Central, Richard Perry led the way with a 189 high game and 470 series.
