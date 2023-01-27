SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota women’s tennis earned its first dual win of the season with Friday’s 7-0 victory over Sioux Falls inside Huether Family Match Pointe.

The Coyotes quickly won the doubles point, dropping only three sets in three doubles matches. Then proceeded to take the six singles matches, with just the No. 1 singles match going three sets.

