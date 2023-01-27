SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota women’s tennis earned its first dual win of the season with Friday’s 7-0 victory over Sioux Falls inside Huether Family Match Pointe.
The Coyotes quickly won the doubles point, dropping only three sets in three doubles matches. Then proceeded to take the six singles matches, with just the No. 1 singles match going three sets.
Grace Chadick earned a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles while Anna Medvyedyeva was a 6-1, 6-0 winner at No. 4 singles.
Paige Alter at No. 5 singles and Sydney Weinberg at No. 3 singles each won by identical 6-2, 6-0 scores. Selena Bird picked up a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 6 singles.
Those five athletes earned their first singles wins during dual play in a Coyote uniform while sophomore Bea Havlickova had a hard-fought three-set win at No. 1 singles.
“Good performance by the team today.,” coach Brett Barnett said. “USF played a good match, pushed us and made us uncomfortable at times. I thought we did a great job starting off sets well and putting a lot of scoreboard pressure on them.
“We need to continue to play with energy and play our style of tennis as the season continues. Good positive step for the team today with everyone winning.”
South Dakota plays again on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Minnesota.
