SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Reds finished the regular season with a split against Sioux Falls teams on Wednesday in Sioux Falls.
In the opener, Yankton used a pair of big innings to claim a 17-2 victory over Sioux Falls West.
Owen Wishon went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI to power Yankton. Easton Nelson doubled and singled. Matthew Sheldon and Kaden Hughes each had two hits. Cohen Zahrbock, Mark Kathol and Mac Grotenhuis each had a hit in the victory.
Caden Hvam had two of West’s three hits.
Kathol pitched three shutout innings, striking out two, for the win. Abe Chance struck out two in an inning of relief. Ian Stokes took the loss.
Sioux Falls East topped Yankton 6-1 in the second game.
Sam Gladrud had two hits and Ethan Olson doubled for East.
For Yankton, Kael Garry, Grotenhuis, Nelson, Evan Serck, Sheldon and Wishon each had a hit.
Gladrud went the distance in the win. Trey Sager took the loss, striking out four in his two innings of work.
The Reds (12-8) return to Sioux Falls for the state Class A 13-Under Tournament, beginning Saturday.
(0) comments
