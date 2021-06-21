NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley put together a threat in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Yankton Junior Legion team was able to hold on to a 4-3 win Monday in North Sioux City.
Paul McGlone went 4-for-4 with an RBI for Yankton. Garret Nelson and Curtis Steppat added two hits each. Lucas Kampshoff, Cooper Grotenbuis and Jack Halstad added one hit each.
Jake Pruchniak and Jaxon Hennies recorded two hits and one RBI each for Dakota Valley. Isaac Bruns, Ethan Anema and Tyler Schutte added one hit each.
Keagan Holmstrom pitched six innings for Yankton, striking out four. Schelhaas recorded the final out. Pruchniak took the loss for Dakota Valley, striking out 10.
Platte-Geddes 5, Winner-Colome 4
WINNER — Platte-Geddes scored three runs in the top of the seventh to steal a 5-4 road win over Winner-Colome Monday night in Winner.
Kelby VanDerWerff tallied three hits and three RBI to lead Platte-Geddes. Grayson Hanson, Landon Schulte, Jackson Olsen and Miles Hubers added one hit each.
Ashton Klein tallied two hits and two RBI for Winner-Colome. Aaron Gilchrist added three hits and one RBI.
VanDerWerff pitched six innings, striking out two for the win. Hayes Rabenberg earned the save. Evan Farner took the loss for Winner-Colome.
Pender 15, Hartington Seniors 5
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington Seniors tallied five runs in the fifth but fell to Pender 15-5 Monday night in Hartington, Nebraska.
Keaton Steffen tallied two hits for Hartington. Tyan Baller drove in two runs. Grant Arens and Dan Puppe added hits.
Aaron Bloom took the loss for Hartington, pitching 2 1/3 innings.
Pender 5, Hartington Juniors 2
HARTINGTON, Neb. — A three-run sixth boosted Pender to a 5-2 victory over the Hartington Juniors Monday evening in Hartington.
Jaxson Bernecker and Grant Arens went 2-for-3 for Hartington. Lucas Wortman drove in a run on one hit. Jaylan Lammers, Keaton Steffen and Brett Kleinschmidt added one hit each.
Wortman pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out six Pender batters in the loss.
Sunday
Dakota Classic
Yankton 9, Dickenson (ND) 4
SIOUX FALLS — Yankton jumped out to an early lead and didn’t look back in a 9-4 victory over Dickenson, North Dakota Sunday morning.
Drew Ryken tallied three hits and two RBI for Yankton. Landon Loecker added three hits. Rugby Ryken, Tristan Redman and Carson Haak tallied one hit and two RBI each. Joe Gokie added a pair of singles.
Loecker pitched the complete game for Yankton, throwing seven innings striking out three.
Aberdeen 9-15, Yankton Juniors 1-4
ABERDEEN — Aberdeen picked up a doubleheader sweep of the Yankton Junior Legion Saturday afternoon in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen took the first game 9-1 and the second game 15-4.
In the opener, Drew Salfrank picked up three hits and two RBI to lead Aberdeen. Andrew Woehl and Brenden Livermont each recorded three this and one RBI. Phillip Zens contributed one hit and two RBI.
Jacob Larson, Garret Nelson, Isaiah Schelhaas and Cooper Gortenbuis each recorded one hit for Yankton. Luke Bernatow added an RBI.
Salfrank pitched the complete game win for Aberdeen, striking out seven. Garret Nelson took the loss, pitching five innings for Yankton.
In game two, Jaiden Smith drove in three runs to lead Aberdeen to victory. Parker Lemer added two more RBI.
Schelhaas recorded three hits and one RBI for Yankton. Nelson drove in two runs on one hit. Grotenbuis added one hit and one RBI and Bernatow one hit.
Braxton Kusler earned the win for Aberdeen. Jackson Conway picked up the loss.
Saturday
Dakota Classic
Eden Prarie (MN) 5, Yankton 1
SIOUX FALLS —Three late runs for Eden Prarie kept Yankton out of reach Saturday afternoon in a 5-1 win for Eden Prarie.
Drew Ryken, Rugby Ryken, Connor Teichroew and Jace McCorkell picked up hits for Yankton. Cody Oswald tallied the RBI.
Joe Gokie took the loss for Yankton, striking out three over 5 2/3 innings.
Vermillion 12, Colton 5
VERMILLION — Multi-hit and multi-RBI games for Jack Kratz and Jacob Chaussee led Vermillion to a 12-5 win over Colton Saturday morning in Vermillion.
Kratz and Chaussee picked up two hits and two RBI each for Vermillion. Jake Jensen added three hits on the day. Connor Saunders, Drew Thelen, Dylan Thelen, Charlie Ward and TJ Tracy recorded one hit each for Vermillion.
Clayton Sorensen earned the win on the mound, pitching five innings. Kratz pitched the final four frames for Vermillion, striking out four.
Friday
Hartington 6, Wisner-Pilger 4
WISNER — Hartington broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the eighth inning to defeat Wisner-Pilger 6-4 Friday night.
Carter Arens went 3-for-3 with three RBI for Hartington. Jaxson Bernecker added two hits and one RBI. Chase Lammers, Deagan Puppe, Lane Heimes and Dan Puppe tallied one hit each for Hartington.
Owen Heimes pitched five innings for Hartington, striking out six batters. Deagan Puppe pitched the final three innings in the win.
