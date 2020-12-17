Yankton’s games from the cancelled Hoop City Classic are back on.
The two Wyoming programs the Yankton boys were scheduled to play in that event will travel to Yankton over the Christmas break, with Thunder Basin playing in Yankton on Dec. 29 and Campbell County playing in Yankton on Dec. 30.
The Thunder Basin matchup will include a junior varsity game at 5:30 p.m., followed by a varsity game at 7 p.m. The Campbell County matchup will be a varsity-only event with a 1 p.m. start.
Thunder Basin is 2-0 on the season, including a 55-40 victory over St. Thomas More. Campbell County is also 2-0 on the season.
These are regular season high school basketball games and the YSD Covid-19 Spectator Policy will be in effect for these games. Additionally, due to the number of COVID-19 cases in Yankton and for the safety of our students, staff, and participants, student seating will be limited at home basketball games.
As a result, high school students will be required to sign up for a voucher to attend the December 28-30 Basketball Games. Numbers may be limited, depending on the number of students who sign up to attend. Student vouchers will be issued on December 21-22. Only students who are in possession of a voucher AND present their YHS Student ID will be allowed to attend the Dec. 28-30 Boys’ and girls’ basketball games.
The Yankton girls’ matchup with Sioux Falls Washington remains on Dec. 28, with junior varsity at 10:30 a.m., ‘C’ team at noon and varsity at 1:30 p.m.
