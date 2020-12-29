The Yankton Bucks got a chance to test themselves against an unfamiliar foe and passed with flying colors as they improved to 4-1 on the season as they topped the Thunder Basin, Wyoming, Thunderbolts 65-50 Tuesday night at the Summit Center.
The game was originally slated to be played as part of the cancelled Hoops City Classic.
“We’ve always enjoyed playing in the Hoops City Classic,” Yankton head coach Chris Haynes said. “You get to play somebody different and the games turn out to be a lot of fun.”
The Bolts were the number-1 seed in Wyoming’s top class going into last spring’s cancelled state tournament.
Thunder Basin took their only lead of the night at 3-2 on a long 3-pointer from McKale Holte. The Bolts’ Deegan Williams, who scored 14 points in the game, netted a pair of buckets on drives to the rack during the game’s opening moments.
“We knew coming in that they could score the basketball at a high rate,” Haynes said of the Bolts. “Williams and Holte are really good players.”
Jaden Kral led the way for Yankton in the initial frame as he worked for four buckets and assisted Matthew Mors on a hoop.
Mors scored each of the Bucks’ 10 points in the second quarter.
The senior forward swished a pair of jumpers, put back a pair of Buck misses and jammed home a back-door pass from Michael Mors to propel Yankton to a 31-21 lead at the half.
The Bucks began to pour it on in the third quarter. Mors tacked on seven more points in the frame while Rugby Ryken opened and closed the quarter with driving lay-ins as Yankton led 50-36.
Yankton finished out the 65-50 win with two more makes by Kral and strong drive from Trevor Fitzgerald that the senior guard converted into a 3-point play.
Mors scored his game-high 31 points with variety.
“Matthew got post touches, he was aggressive driving the ball and he got some jump-shots; he did all of the things that we need him to do to be successful,” Haynes said. “We’re at our best when the other guys take advantage of the space that he creates.”
Kral was 8-11 from the floor and finished with 16 points as Ryken netted 10 points.
Holte led Thunder Basin with 17 points.
Yankton will face another Wyoming squad today (Wednesday), hosting Campbell County in a 1 p.m. contest. The Camels (4-1) dropped a 59-49 decision at Mitchell on Tuesday.
Thunder Basin (4-1) heads to Mitchell today.
Yankton won the JV game 49-32. The Bucks led 17-6 after one quarter and put the game away with a 10-3 edge in the fourth quarter.
For Yankton, Cody Oswald posted 11 points and six rebounds, and Michael Mors had 10 points and seven rebounds to lead the way. Max Raab also had six rebounds for the Bucks.
For Thunder Basin, Darius Felton scored 12 points.
THUNDER BASIN (4-1)
Darius Felton 0-0 0-0 0, Deegan Williams 6-11 0-1 14, Andre Felton 1-2 0-0 2, Ethan Cox 1-4 0-0 3, Cade Ayers 1-2 0-0 3, Carter Hanson 0-1 2-2 2, Ryan Baker 1-5 0-0 2, Wyatt Tarter 2-3 0-0 4, McKale Holte 5-12 4-5 17, Bodie Williams 1-1 0-0 3. TOTALS: 18-41 6-8 50.
YANKTON (4-1)
Dylan Prouty 0-1 0-0 0, Kaden Luellman 0-0 0-0 0, Mac Ryken 0-2 0-0 0, Rugby Ryken 3-6 4-4 10, Aidan Feser 1-1 0-0 2, Trevor Fitzgerald 1-2 1-1 3, Michael Mors 1-2 1-2 3, Cody Oswald 0-1 0-0 0, Max Raab 0-0 0-0 0, Jaden Kral 8-12 0-2 16, Matthew Mors 13-23 3-3 31. TOTALS: 27-50 9-12 65.
THUNDER BASIN 13 8 15 14 — 50
YANKTON 21 10 19 15 — 65
Three-Pointers: TB 8-22 (Holte 3-7, D. Williams 2-6, Cox 1-3, Ayers 1-2, B. Williams 1-1, Baker 0-3), Y 2-13 (Ma. Mors 2-9, Prouty 0-1, M. Ryken 0-2, Kral 0-1). Assists: Y 10 (Feser 3), TB 0. Blocked Shots: Y 1 (Ma. Mors), TB 0. Rebounds: Y 25 (Feser 7, Ma. Mors 7), TB 11. Steals: Y 7 (Kral 3), TB 2. Personal Fouls: TB 15, Y 12. Fouled Out: None.
