VOLLEYBALL
LITTLE Mo. VALLEY CONF.
ALL-CONF. TEAM
PARKSTON: Maggie Baumgart, Tiah Holzbauer, Emma Yost
WAGNER: Abby Brunsing, Avari Bruguier, Paige Petry
AVON: Katie Gretschmann, Tiffany Pelton, Maddie Kocmich
SCOTLAND: Kennedy Bietz, Rylee Conrad
TRIPP-DELMONT-ARMOUR: Faith Werkmeister, Hannah Stremick
BON HOMME: Jenae Alberts
ANDES CENTRAL-DAKOTA CHRISTIAN: Mackenzie Muckey
CORNBELT CONF.
ALL-CONF. TEAM
FIRST TEAM: Julia Weber, Bridgewater-Emery (MVP); Rijjy Peterson, Freeman; Piper Thompson, Howard; Jesse Munkvold, Menno; Kerrigan Schultz, Bridgewater-Emery; Emma McDonald, Irene-Wakonda; Mackenzie Krinke, Canistota
SECOND TEAM: Odalite Pankratz, Freeman; Nora O’Malley, Irene-Wakonda; Taylor Schallenkamp, Bridgewater-Emery; Kate Connor, Howard; Coral Mason, Viborg-Hurley; Andrea Thelen, Hanson; Lexi Tieszen, Canistota
THIRD TEAM: Emma Rudabush, Howard; Kate Miller, Freeman; Kaylie Schempp, Menno; Cara Meyer, Bridgewater-Emery; Willa Freeman, Irene-Wakonda; Sara Hofer, Bridgewater-Emery; Kylie Harriman, Menno
BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
INDUSTRIAL
HIGH TEAM GAME: (10/19) Nustar 445; (10/26) NDNS 522; (11/2) Nustar 470; (11/9) Santee 443; (11/16) Shake & Bake 460
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (10/19) Nustar 445; (10/26) NDNS 1325; (11/2) Shake & Bake 1269; (11/9) Plath Chiropractic 1207; (11/16) Plath Chiropractic 1247
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (10/19) Dave Reich 245, Jay Weaver 237, Cody Henrichsen 236, Bruce Myers 232, Dan Redowl Sr. 225; (10/26) JJ Peterson 299, Dave Reich 235, Darwin Gerlach 23R-231, Steve Metteer 228; (11/2) Steve Metteer 279, Dave Reich 268, Don LaPointe 248, Darwin Gerlach 246, Jay Weaver 245; (11/9) JJ Peterson 278-244, Brent Jones 233, Darwin Gerlach 224, Harold LaPointe 216; (11/16) Steve Metteer 266, Chris Brandt 248, Steve Metteer 247, JJ Peterson 235, Jay Weaver 225
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (10/19) Jay Weaver 669, Cody Henrichsen 659, Dave Reich 645, Dan Redowl Sr. 637, Scott Plath 610; (10/26) JJ Peterson 734, Jay Weaver 660, Darwin Gerlach 646, Dave Reich 644, Robin Holec 631; (11/2) Steve Metteer 735, Darwin Gerlach 676, Dave Reich 652, Jay Weaver 651, Don LaPointe 633; (11/9) JJ Peterson 733, Scott Plath 608, Dave Reich 607, Darwin Gerlach 606, Chris Brandt 599; (11/16) Steve Metteer 718, Chris Brandt 661, Jay Weaver 621, JJ Peterson 618, Scott Plath 586
SECOND QUARTER STANDINGS: Shake & Bake 15, The Reichs 15, NDNS 15, Plath Chiropractic 14, Nustar 7, Santee 6, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 6, Tatanka Nupa 6
FINAL FIRST QUARTER STANDINGS: Nustar 128, Shake & Bake 104, The Reichs 93, NDNS 91.5, Plath Chiropractic 90, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 85, Santee 79.5, Tatanka Nupa 79
