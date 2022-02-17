AUSTIN, Texas—South Dakota fifth-year senior Chloe Lamb has been voted to the CoSIDA Academic All-District IV team released Thursday. She’s one of 48 players who will be placed on the national ballot for Academic All-America in March.
Lamb becomes the fifth Coyote women’s basketball player to earn the honor since moving to NCAA Division I. It’s the eighth honor for the program in that time span.
A native of Onida, South Dakota, Lamb has been named to the Academic All-Summit League team the past two years. This marks her first career CoSIDA Academic All-District recognition. The Coyotes’ career games leader has tallied more than 1,700 points, 400 rebounds and 300 assists in her career.
Lamb’s led the Coyotes to a 20-5 start while averaging 15.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, three assists and 1.7 steals per game. She’s reached double-figures in 23 of 25 games this season. She’s one of 15 players on the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year midseason watch list. She was also selected to the WBCA’s “So You Want To Be A Coach” program last month.
