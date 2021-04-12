Baseball: Bucks Drop Home Pair To SF Washington

The Yankton club high school baseball team was swept by Sioux Falls Washington in a doubleheader Monday evening at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Washington took game one 9-3. A two-run home run by Andrew Glovich gave Washington a 2-0 lead in the third inning, and it was all Warriors from there.
Dylan Prouty picked up two hits and drove in a run for the Bucks. Jace McCorkell hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning.
Myles Reese record two hits and scored twice for Washington. Moet Bronson also tallied a pair of hits.
Tristan Redman threw six innings for the Bucks, striking out three batters. Kaden Luellman pitched the seventh inning, striking out three of the four batters he faced.
Andrew Evenson struck out nine batters in a complete game for the Warriors.
Washington took game two 2-0 after scoring a pair of runs in the fifth inning.
Glovich hit his second home run of the day to get the fifth inning started, then Reese hit a run scoring single five at-bats later to give the Warriors the 2-0 lead.
Yankton was able to threaten in the bottom of the seventh inning, getting two runners on base before Washington shut the door to win.
Drew Ryken picked up a pair of singles for the Bucks. Connor Teichroew struck out four batters over five innings, and Joe Gokie struck out three batters in his two innings of work.
Glovich picks up the win for Washington, throwing six innings and recording eight strikeouts with no runs allowed.
The Bucks are back in action Friday against Brandon Valley at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium. The double-header starts at 5 p.m.
