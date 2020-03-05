LINCOLN, Neb. — The Trojans don’t mind if you call them an underdog.
They’ve heard it all season.
But when it won Thursday morning as a No. 8 seed at the Nebraska State Girls Basketball Tournament, Hartington Cedar Catholic didn’t shy away from its role as an underdog.
“Honestly, going into it, I had 100 percent faith that we could do it,” senior Abby Hochstein said.
“People have kind of underestimated us all season because of our record.”
No matter, Cedar Catholic upset top-seeded Weeping Water 54-49 in a Class D1 first round game at Lincoln Southwest High School.
The victory moved the Trojans (11-13) — the only team with a losing record across the six classes — to today’s (Friday) 9 a.m. semifinals against Archbishop Bergan at Devaney Sports Center.
Getting there was quite a feat for a Cedar Catholic squad that had lost seven of eight games heading into its sub-district tournament.
Then came two wins. Then came an upset in the district final.
“We’ve been talking about this all year,” head coach Craig Wortmann said.
“It’s been all year long that we’ve been talking about getting to this point; to see if we can make a push, and they did.”
Cedar Catholic then made a push in the first quarter Thursday morning to pull in front of Weeping Water (25-2), and never relinquished the lead.
The Trojans were able to consistently find success underneath the basket, which Hochstein — who led HCC with 13 points — said was something they focused on.
“We have a few taller girls, and I thought I could get some stuff done, honestly,” Hochstein said.
Cedar Catholic built a 23-17 halftime lead and took a 34-31 margin into the fourth quarter.
Weeping Water got within 49-45 with 90 seconds remaining, but Trojans freshman Makenna Noecker scored the final five points at the free throw line for Cedar Catholic.
Junior Brynn Wortmann added 12 points for the Trojans, while Noecker had 11 points, senior Aiden Wortmann scored nine points and junior Brooklyn Kuehn added eight points off the bench.
Cedar Catholic will now play Archbishop Bergan (15-9), the defending Class D1 champion.
“We’ll have to watch and see who wins, then try to figure out what they do best and take that away,” coach Wortmann said.
