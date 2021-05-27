GULF SHORES, Ala. — Mount Marty’s Paul Paul qualified for the 400-meter dash finals Thursday at the NAIA Championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Paul ran a 47.9 to place seventh in the preliminaries. He entered the weekend seeded fourth in the event. The 400-meter dash finals are today (Friday) at 4:40 p.m.
In the men’s decathlon, Mason Schleis placed 10th and Seth Wiebelhaus 12th. Schleis tallied 6,350 points, including a top mark in the high jump Wednesday. Wiebelhaus tallied 6,321 points.
The Lancers’ 4x400 relay team of Dewayne Robinson, Jesse Van Hemert, Mason Schlunsen and Paul Paul placed 12th in the preliminaries, running a 3:15.83.
WSC’s Kalkowski 12th In Hammer At Division II Meet
ALLENDALE, Mich. — Wayne State College senior thrower Cade Kalkowski placed 12th in the hammer throw Thursday afternoon at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field in Allendale, Michigan. With his finish, Kalkowski earned Second Team All-American honors.
Kalkowski, a graduate of Niobrara High School, fouled on his first attempt, and posted a mark of 197-5 on his second throw in prelims followed by a foul on his third and final attempt. He entered nationals ranked eighth in NCAA Division II with a top regular season mark of 215-0 at the Sioux City Relays April 16th.
It was the third time that Kalkowski was a national qualifier for the Wildcats in the hammer throw. He was a three-time NSIC champion in the event.
