Play began in five divisions of the Yankton Girls’ Softball Association Invitational, Friday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park.
Play expands to the Summit Softball Fields today (Saturday), as pool play wraps up in all divisions. Championship play will begin early Sunday morning.
Here is a look at the area games that were available at presstime:
18-Under
Fury Red 14, Wayne 0
The Yankton Fury Red scored 10 runs in the first inning on the way to a 14-0 victory over the Wayne Dirt Devils on Friday.
Regan Garry and Elle Feser each homered and doubled for Yankton. Olivia Girard also had two hits. Paige Hatch homered. Gracie Brockberg and Bailey Sample each doubled. Brooklyn Townsend, Tori Vellek and Grace Ortmeier each had a hit in the victory.
Bailey Sample tossed a three-inning no-hitter, striking out six.
16-Under
Fury Black 12, SSC Storm 0
The Yankton Fury Black used a pair of five-run innings to claim a 12-0 victory over the South Sioux City Storm in 16-under division action on Friday at Sertoma Park.
Chandler Cleveland doubled and singled, and Jenaya Cleveland had two hits for Yankton. Emma Herrboldt homered. Payton Moser and Emma Eichacker each had a hit in the victory.
Kaylee Heiner picked up the win, striking out eight and allowing one hit in the three-inning contest.
Fury Hornets 8, Dakota Valley 8
The Yankton Fury Hornets and Dakota Valley played to an 8-8 tie in 16-under division pool play on Friday at Sertoma Park.
Silja Gunderson doubled and singled for Dakota Valley. Sammy Kimbell had two hits and three RBI. Brennen Trotter and Avry Trotter each had two hits. Addison Dickson doubled and JaeLyn Bacan added a hit in the effort.
For Yankton, Quincy Gaskins went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI. Raelee Lamphear, Mia Donner, Madison Girard, McKenna Hacecky each had a hit.
14-Under
Fury Twisters 8, Heelan 5
The Yankton Fury Twisters outlasted the Heelan Crusaders 8-5 in the 14-under division on Friday at Sertoma Park.
Angeliena Schaeffer doubled and singled, driving in three, for Yankton. Ciena Mount also doubled. Madison Musfelt, Eliza Gurney, Chloe Hatch and Hailey Bottolfson each had a hit in the win.
Brenna Suhr picked up the win, striking out five in the four-inning contest.
12-Under
Fury Gazelles 11, S.C. Futures 11U 0
The Yankton Fury Gazelles put the game out of reach with a seven-run fourth inning, claiming an 11-0 victory over the Sioux City Futures 11U team in the 12-under division on Friday at Sertoma Park.
Reese Garry and Isabelle Sheldon each tripled and singled for Yankton. Emma Gobel doubled and singled, driving in three. Olivia Puck, Daylee Hughes and Mary Rounds each had two hits. Elyse Larson added a hit in the victory.
Hughes picked up the win, striking out eight in the four-inning contest.
S.F. Cyclones Blue 12, Fury Lancers 2
Sioux Falls Cyclones Blue took control with an eight-run third inning, topping Yankton Fury Lancers 12-2 in the 12-under division on Friday at Sertoma Park.
September Rauch’s triple was the lone Yankton hit.
Claire Taggart took the loss, striking out five.
