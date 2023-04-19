BERESFORD — The Canistota-Freeman Sticks scored multiple runs in the first five innings of their 15-4 victory over the Beresford-Alcester-Hudson Black Sox Wednesday.
The Sticks were able to load the bases in the first inning and score four runs with two outs in the inning.
Beresford-Alcester-Hudson was able to score runs in the first three innings but trailed 8-4 after the third.
Luke Peters led Canistota-Freeman with four RBIs, with Hunter Benyon adding three. Benyon hit a two-run double in the top of the fifth to give the Sticks a 12-4 lead.
The Sticks’ Riley Tschetter pitched four innings in the victory, giving up five hits, three earned runs, and striking out five.
Canistota-Freeman plays next at Dakota Valley Saturday, while Beresford plays at Vermillion Monday.
