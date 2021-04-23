Rapid City Stevens won two of three tiebreakers in the match to claim a 6-3 victory over Yankton in boys’ tennis action on Friday morning at the YHS/SAC Tennis Courts.
Gage Becker and Zac Briggs won in singles play for Yankton. Briggs and Harrison Krajewski also pulled out a flight three doubles victory by winning a tiebreaker.
Thomas Postma and Conor Cruse each won singles matches in tiebreakers for Stevens. Also winning in singles for the Raiders was Michael Tang, who notched his 100th career victory.
Yankton finishes the home portion of its schedule on Tuesday, hosting Lennox and Vermillion in a triangular. Start time is set for 11 a.m.
STEVENS 6, YANKTON 3
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Christian Mueller 6-2, 7-5; Michael Tang S def. Keaton List 6-0, 6-1; Zac Briggs Y def. Nolan Rehorst 6-0, 6-3; Asa Hood S def. Ryan Schulte 6-3, 6-3; Thomas Postma S def. Harrison Krajewski 6-3, 3-6, (10-2); Conor Cruse S def. Miles Krajewski 3-6, 6-3 (10-7)
DOUBLES: Tang-Hood S def. Becker-Quentin Moser 6-2, 6-3; Rehorst-Tristan Eizinger S def. List-Schulte 6-4, 6-4; Briggs-H. Krajewski Y def. Postma-Mueller 3-6, 6-3, (10-7)
JV SINGLES: Eizinger S def. Moser 8-1; Noah Dwyer S def. Dylan Ridgeway 8-0; Dayler Segrist S def. Christopher Rockne 8-4; Corrigan Johnke Y def. Tommy Nehring 9-8 (7-5); Luke Moeller Y def. Leo Flynn 9-7; Isaac Wright S def. Patrick Kralicek 8-2; Max Phares S def. Hunter Eggen 8-1; Zane Hutton S def. Chase Howe 8-5; Ethan Hladky Y def. Landin Rozenboom 8-6; Jared Adams S def. Elisha Swenson 8-5
JV DOUBLES: Cruse-Segrist S def. Johnke-Ridgeway 8-3; Dwyer-Henring S def. Rockne-M. Krajewski 9-8 (8-6); Flynn-Hutton S def. Moeller-Kralicek 8-2; Eggen-Howe Y def. Rozenboom-Phares 8-6; Wright-Adams S def. Hladky-Swenson 8-3
