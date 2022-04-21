HARRISBURG — The Yankton Bucks earned 9-0 victories over Harrisburg and Rapid City Christian in boys’ tennis action on Thursday in Harrisburg.
Against Rapid City Christian, the Bucks earned three tiebreaker victories. Ryan Schulte (flight two) and Zac Briggs (flight three) earned tiebreaker wins, as did Briggs and Gage Becker at flight one singles.
Yankton, 14-1, travels to Vermillion for a triangular against Lennox and Vermillion on Tuesday.
YANKTON 9, HARRISBURG 0
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Alexander Rallis 10-4; Ryan Schulte Y def. Maverik Ragon 10-8; Zac Briggs Y def. Marcus Halling 10-1; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Brayden Rausch 10-2; Keaton List Y def. Justin Ptak 10-4; Miles Krajewski Y def. Koleton Anderson 10-4
DOUBLES: Becker-Briggs Y def. Rallis-Halling 10-4; Schulte-List Y def. Rausch-Ragon 10-6; H. Krajewski-Dylan Ridgway Y def. Ptak-Anderson 10-6
JV: Ridgway Y def. Aidan Rockvam 8-7 (12-10); Corrigan Johnke Y def. Evan Miller 8-7 (7-4); M. Krajewski-Johnke Y def. Brach Donelan-Ibrahim Shaikh 10-5
YANKTON 9, R.C. CHRISTIAN 0
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Noah Greni 10-7; Ryan Schulte Y def. Joe Schneller 10-9 (7-5); Zac Briggs Y def. Andrew Dobbs 10-9 (12-10); Harrison Krajewski Y def. Jack Hancock 10-7; Keaton List Y def. Noah Geyer 10-1; Miles Krajewski Y def. Henry Beckloff 10-3
DOUBLES: Becker-Briggs Y def. Greni-Schneller 10-9 (7-2); Schulte-List Y def. Dobbs-Hancock 10-7; H. Krajewski-Dylan Ridgway Y def. Geyer-Beckloff 10-1
JV: Ridgway Y def. Hudson Selfridge 8-2; Corrigan Johnke Y def. Charles Beatty 8-0; M. Krajewski-Johnke Y def. David Suomala-Matthew Suomala 10-3
