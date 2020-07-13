MITCHELL — Mitchell scored a doubleheader sweep of Yankton in American Legion baseball action on Sunday.
In the opener, Brady Hawkins’ RBI triple in the bottom of the seventh lifted Mitchell to a 6-5 victory.
Hawkins finished 3-for-5, also recording a double. Koby Larson and Hunter Stahle each had hits. Peyton Nash, Joe VanOverschelde and Parker Bollinger each had a hit in the victory.
For Yankton, Joe Gokie went 3-for-4, scoring three runs. Austin Wagner had a hit and two RBI. Kaid Keller and Jace McCorkell each had a hit for Post 12.
Josh Grosdidier pitched two innings of shutout relief, striking out two, for the win. Sam Kampshoff took the loss, also in relief.
In the nightcap, Mitchell (16-15) took control late to claim a 14-4 victory in six innings. Yankton had led 4-0 going into the bottom of the fourth.
Bollinger, Austin Kerr and VanOverschelde each doubled and singled for Mitchell. Colby Gillen also had two hits. Larson and Jonah Schmidt each had a hit in the victory.
Keller had two hits for Yankton. Rugby Ryken ahd a hit and two RBI. Matthew Hein, Kaden Luellman and Cameron Zahrbock each had a hit.
Jake Helleloid pitched two innings of shutout relief, striking out three, for the win. Tristan Redman took the loss.
Yankton, 4-12, hosts Vermillion today (Tuesday). Start time is 6 p.m. at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Watertown 13-1, Lakers 4-16
The Yankton Lakers answered an offensive outburst with one of their own, rolling to a 16-1 victory over Watertown in youth baseball action on Saturday.
Austin Gobel went 3-for-3 with three runs scored, and Carson Conway had a double, a single and four RBI for Yankton. Hunter Teichroew doubled and singled, scoring three times. Payton Peterson also had two hits and three runs scored. Landon Potts had two hits and three RBI. Lucas Kampshoff, Sean Turner, Cayden Wavrunek, Alex Kleinsasser and Kolter Feilmeier each had a hit, as all 10 Lakers players each recorded a hit in the 16-hit barrage.
Kampshoff struck out seven batters in the three-inning contest for the win.
In the early game, Watertown notched a 13-4 decision.
Kampshoff’s triple was the lone Yankton hit. He also scored three times.
Tyson Prouty took the loss, striking out three in his two innings of work.
The Lakers, 6-6, travel to Sioux Falls West on Thursday.
Lakers 7, Ponca 2
The Yankton Lakers scored in four straight innings to claim a 7-2 victory over Ponca in youth baseball action on Friday.
Hunter Teichroew went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI to lead Yankton. Lucas Kampshoff doubled and singled. Austin Gobel and Tyson Prouty each had a hit in the victory.
Sean Turner pitched five innings, striking out seven, for the win.
Area Legion
Parkston 3, Platte-Geddes 2
PLATTE — Parkston built an early 3-0 lead and held on for a 3-2 victory over Platte-Geddes in American Legion baseball action on Sunday.
Cade Gemar and Caden Lenz each had two hits for Parkston (7-4). Kade Bialas and Logan Heidinger each had a hit in the victory.
Jackson Olsen had two hits to lead Platte-Geddes (3-2). Landon Schulte, Miles Hubers, Myles Kott, Jackson Neuman and Kyler Konstanz each had a hit in the effort.
Lenz went the distance in the win, striking out nine. Hubers took the loss, also striking out nine in his six innings of work.
Platte-Geddes hosts Alexandria on Tuesday.
Creighton 16, Hartington 4
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Creighton used a pair of big innings to pull away from Hartington 16-4 in American Legion Seniors baseball action on Sunday.
Jacob Keiser had a pair of hits for Hartington. Ted Bengston and Jaxon Bernecker each doubled. Brett Kleinschmit, Owen Heimes and Owen Dendinger each had a hit in the effort.
Brady Steffen took the loss.
Hartington travels to O’Neill today (Tuesday).
Alexandria 1, Winner-Colome 0
ALEXANDRIA — A first-inning RBI single by Joey Feiner was all the offense Alexandria would need, as Ben Laufman tossed a two-hit shutout in a 1-0 Alexandria victory over Winner-Colome in a five-inning American Legion baseball contest on Sunday in Alexandria.
Feiner and Reggie Slaba, who scored the only run, each had two hits in the win.
Laufman struck out four for the win. Fred Whiting took the loss, striking out five in his four innings of work.
Saturday
PWG 8, Hartington 4
WISNER, Neb. — PWG scored six runs in the top of the first on the way to an 8-4 victory over Hartington in American Legion Seniors baseball action on Saturday.
Karsen Reimers tripled for PWG. Kade Caspersen and Gunner Reimers each doubled in the victory.
Chase Lammers had three hits and Jaxson Bernecker had two hits, including a home run, and three RBI for Hartington. Brett Kleinschmit went 2-for-3 with a triple. Brady Steffen and Eric Hoesing each had a hit in the effort.
Gunner Reimers pitched six innings, striking out five, for the win. Owen Heimes took the loss.
Hartington 12, Wisner 1
WISNER, Neb. — Jaxson Bernecker and Owen Dendinger each doubled and singled to lead Hartington past Wisner 12-1 in American Legion Seniors baseball action on Saturday.
Brett Kleinschmit, Chase Lammers, Owen Heimes, Ted Bengston and Jude Crie each had a hit in the victory.
Bengston went the distance in the five-inning contest, striking out five, for the win.
