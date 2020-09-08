GARRETSON — Beresford finished second in the boys’ division and third in the girls’ division at the Jesse James Invitational cross country meet, held Tuesday in Garretson.
Sioux Falls Christian claimed three of the top four spots to win the girls’ title, 17 to 44 over Flandreau. Beresford was third at 46.
SFC senior Taryn Whisler won the 5,000-meter girls’ event, finishing in 19:40.79 to edge Flandreau’s Faith Wiese by six seconds. SFC’s Kiera Pinto (19:51.58) and Grace Lenning (20:08.74) rounded out the top four.
Beresford was led by Anna Atwood (20:27.92) and Laura Bogue (20:30.26), who placed eighth and ninth.
SFC put the first five runners across to beat Beresford 10 to 56 for the boys’ title. Flandreau was third at 70.
Isaac Davelaar led SFC’s top-five sweep, winning the 5,000-meter race in 16:11.37. Patrick Vogel was second in 16:35.70.
Beresford was led by Andrew Atwood (17:38.12) and Cameron Wells (17:41.12), who placed 10th and 11th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.