Harrisburg built an early 5-0 lead and held on for a 9-3 victory over Yankton in the championship game of the ESD Softball Tournament on Saturday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park.
Tevan Bryant homered twice, driving in three runs, for Harrisburg. Emilee Boyer also had two hits. Kylee Slocum had a hit and three RBI, and Makayla Hudson, Jaylee Stack, Hannah Wagner, Erin Murphy and Hannah Fisher each had a hit in the victory.
Jenna Cox went 2-for-3 with a home run for Yankton. Paige Gullikson tripled and Grace Behrns added a hit in the effort.
Boyer pitched four innings, striking out two, for the win. Behrns took the loss, striking out two.
Yankton, 14-7, hosts Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Tuesday. The doubleheader will mark the last home games of the season for the Gazelles.
Brookings beat Brandon Valley 12-7 in the third place game. Watertown downed Mitchell 8-4 in the fifth place game.
In pool play, Harrisburg beat Brookings 3-1 and Mitchell 11-2. Brookings downed Mitchell 4-2 in the other matchup in that pool.
Yankton won its pool with a 7-6 victory over Brandon Valley and a 14-6 victory over Watertown. Brandon Valley downed Watertown 7-2 in the other game.
Yankton 14, Watertown 6
Yankton hit three home runs and pounded out 19 hits in a 14-6 victory over Watertown in pool play of the ESD Softball Tournament on Saturday.
Paige Gullikson had four hits, and Brooklyn Townsend went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Yankton. Jenna Cox went 3-for-5 with four RBI. Elle Feser went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI. Annika Gordon posted two doubles and two RBI. Addison Binde doubled and singled. Lexi Madson, Lainie Keller and Grace Behrns each had a hit in the victory.
Hannah Leverson went 3-for-3 for Watertown. Adysen Huyvaert had two hits and two RBI. Lily Pressler, Jade Lund, Macee Osthus, Allison Stark and Brooklyn Granau each had a hit for the Arrows.
Madison picked up the win. Lund took the loss.
Yankton 7, Brandon Valley 6
Yankton jumped out to a 4-0 lead, then answered each Brandon Valley rally in a 7-6 victory over the Lynx in pool play of the ESD Softball Tournament on Saturday.
Elle Feser doubled and singled, driving in two, for Yankton. Paige Gullikson, Lexi Madson, Jenna Cox, Addison Binde, Annika Gordon and Lainie Keller each had a hit in the victory.
Adrian Schoby doubled and singled, and Ella Ray had two hits for Brandon Valley. Kailee Craig, Molly Reinschmidt and Taia Rude each had a hit for the Lynx.
Behrns picked up the win, striking out nine. Alika Csordacsics took the loss, striking out five.
