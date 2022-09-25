SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — South Dakota State scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and the Jackrabbit defense turned in a strong performance throughout the afternoon to come away with a 28-14 victory over Missouri State in a battle between top-five programs in the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener for both teams Saturday afternoon at Plaster Stadium.
The Jackrabbits, tied for second in the Stats Perform media poll and third in the Football Championship Subdivision coaches' poll, improved to 3-1 overall. Missouri State, tied for fourth in the coaches' poll and sixth in the media poll, dropped to 2-2 on the season.
SDSU finished with a 475-258 advantage in total offense. Mark Gronowski established new career highs with 22 completions - in 29 attempts - as well as 319 passing yards and four touchdown passes.
Isaiah Davis led the SDSU ground game with 83 yards on 20 carries.
Adam Bock led SDSU with seven tackles, including a sack. Dillon Thomas recorded a game-high 11 tackles for the Bears.
MSU’s Jason Shelley ended the day 19-of-29 passing for 185 yards, while Jacardia Wright paced the rushing attack with 63 yards on 13 carries and tallied a team-high five catches for 14 yards.
The Jackrabbits return home to face Western Illinois on Oct. 1. Kickoff for the Hall of Fame Game and Precision Ag Bowl is set for 2 p.m. at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
