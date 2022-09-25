SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — South Dakota State scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and the Jackrabbit defense turned in a strong performance throughout the afternoon to come away with a 28-14 victory over Missouri State in a battle between top-five programs in the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener for both teams Saturday afternoon at Plaster Stadium.

The Jackrabbits, tied for second in the Stats Perform media poll and third in the Football Championship Subdivision coaches' poll, improved to 3-1 overall. Missouri State, tied for fourth in the coaches' poll and sixth in the media poll, dropped to 2-2 on the season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.