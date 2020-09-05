NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley dance team and the Dell Rapids cheer team earned top honors at the Dakota Valley competitive cheer and dance competition, held Saturday.
Dakota Valley scored 321.5 to beat out Winner (252.75) for the dance title. They were the only two dance teams competing in the event.
Dell Rapids scored 213.5 to win the cheer title, beating out Dakota Valley (191) and Parkston (183.5). Bon Homme (180.5), Wagner (180) and Winner (176.5) rounded out the field.
