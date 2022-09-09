Yankton quarterback Rugby Ryken put together another virtuoso performance with five total touchdowns as the Yankton Bucks defeated the Watertown Arrows 41-7 at Crane-Youngworth Field Friday.

Ryken finished the night 16-of-25 passing for 218 yards and three touchdowns, adding another two touchdowns on the ground in the win.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.