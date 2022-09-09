Yankton quarterback Rugby Ryken put together another virtuoso performance with five total touchdowns as the Yankton Bucks defeated the Watertown Arrows 41-7 at Crane-Youngworth Field Friday.
Ryken finished the night 16-of-25 passing for 218 yards and three touchdowns, adding another two touchdowns on the ground in the win.
Bucks head coach Brady Muth wanted to see his players, especially his seniors, write their own chapter of Yankton High School football and the Watertown rivalry going into the game. He believes they succeeded.
“It’s a big deal when you come out (to play and) you can answer and perform after a hard long week with some adversity to win,” Muth said. “(When) you can do that in front of your classmates and have fun, it’s a great thing. We’re going to enjoy the heck out of these next 24 hours and it’s back to work.”
Yankton got off to another slow start offensively, being forced to punt on their first possession. The Bucks got into Watertown territory, but a holding call halted the drive.
“That set us back a little bit,” Ryken said. It’s a little bit of a drive killer. We had a punt there. It’s alright, we come back the score. We get it done.
Watertown used its running attack, led by Juven Hudson, to take it to the Bucks defense early. As the Arrows got into the red zone, the Bucks’ defensive line responded to Watertown’s physicality. The Arrows were forced into a 4th-and-1 on the Yankton 4-yard line. Yankton did not let Watertown pick up the full yard, and the Bucks got the football back.
Ryken would lead the Bucks right down the field. The offense used the combination of Gavin Swanson running the football as well as Ryken completing passes to Tyler Sohler. As he is known to do, Ryken made plenty of off-schedule plays during the game as well.
Yankton approached the red zone as the second quarter started. Ryken opened the scoring with a three-yard rushing touchdown on the power-right play. The Bucks led 7-0 with 11:41 remaining in the quarter and led wire-to-wire after that.
“It’s alright because we come back to score,” Ryken said. “We got (the job) done (tonight).”
Muth credited his defensive coordinator, Justin Olson, with the adjustments he made after Watertown made early plays in the contest.
“Coach Olson made some good adjustments on little things but made sure we had guys in the right spot,” Muth said. “It made a world of difference (with) a coach making a good adjustment, and then players responding to it. When he got those two things rolling, a fast start isn’t necessarily necessary when you’ve got guys that can make the right decisions and players that can respond.”
Although Hudson had 204 yards rushing with a touchdown, the Arrows had only 232 total yards of offense in the game.
On the offensive side of things, the Bucks had arguably their best rushing performance of the game. Gavin Swanson accounted for 161 yards rushing, 128 of which came in the first half. He scored on a 24-yard flat route pass from Ryken to give the Bucks a 20-7 lead in the second quarter. From there, it was smooth sailing for Yankton.
Swanson was happy with the way his reshuffled offensive line played tonight.
“We’ve had some guys go down,” Swanson said. “(With) guys leaving last year, we’ve got a young line. They’re doing a good job so I’m going to let them do their thing. I’ll run right behind them and keep going.”
After the 24 hours of celebrating the victory over the Arrows are up, the Bucks have the tall task of traveling to Pierre T.F. Riggs to take on the Governors next week.
“You’ve got to stop (Pierre quarterback) Lincoln Kienholz,” Muth said. “That’s a tall task. Their defense is a lot better than it’s been in the past as well. Their offensive line is solid. We’ve got a hefty mountain to climb, but we’re going to climb it.”
Swanson said the team needs to be urgent on both sides of the football.
“I’m sure they’re conditioned and in shape,” Swanson said. “I’m sure they’re doing well. We’ve got to be fast and physical. We’ve got to go into this knowing that we could be an underdog we could not be but that we’re here to play football and just be us.”
Gametime for Yankton-Pierre is at 7 p.m. at Hollister Football Field.
