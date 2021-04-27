CORSICA — The Freeman Academy-Marion boys and Centerville girls claimed top honors in the Great Plains Conference track and field meet, held Monday in Corsica.
Centerville won the girls’ title, 134 to 111 over Burke. Gayville-Volin (92.5) was third, with Scotland (73.5) fourth.
Centerville won four events, with Sophie Eide winning the triple jump (32-11 1/2) and helping the Tornadoes to victory in the 3200 relay (11:08.75). Joining Sophie Eide in the relay were Vivian Kirk, Tessa Eide and Lillie Eide.
Also for the Tornadoes, Bailey Hansen won the pole vault (8-0) and Thea Gust tied with Burke’s Elenna Koenig for first in the high jump (4-6).
Burke won five events, including two each for Kailee Frank (800 in 2:34.19, 1600 in 5:29.81) and Piper Hanson (100 hurdles in 17.51, 300 hurdles in 50.78).
Alcester-Hudson’s Carly Patrick was a double-winner, claiming the 100 (13.34) and 200 (28.02).
Tripp-Delmont-Armour’s Megan Reiner won the 400 (1:04.40) and joined Mykah Keller, Faith Goehring and Hannah Whitney on the winning 800 relay (1:56.49).
Avon’s Courtney Sees won the long jump (16-2 3/4) and joined Alexa Sees, Tiffany Pelton and Sarah Swier on the winning 1600 relay (4:35.25).
Scotland had two wins: Makayla Friederich in the shot put (37-8 1/2) and the foursome of Bailey Vitek, Kennedy Bietz, Martina DeBoer and Grace Fryda in the 400 relay (54.92). Freeman Academy-Marion’s Jada Koerner won the 3200 (12:27.01). Gayville-Volin’s Kayla VanOsdel won the discus (110-2). The foursome of Leah Brown, Josie Brouwer, Allison Muckey and Isabella Brouwer won the medley relay (4:39.43) for Andes Central-Dakota Christian.
The Bearcat boys racked up 150 points for top honors, beating out Burke (125) and Centerville (104). Gayville-Volin was fourth with 96 points.
Freeman Academy-Marion won three events, with Titus Roesler sweeping the 1600 (4:45.25) and 3200 (10:04.97). The foursome of Payton Arbach, Tavin Schroeder, Seth Balzer and Connor Epp claimed the 3200 relay (9:21.52) for the Bearcats.
Burke won five events, with Ben Witt having a hand in three of the victories. Witt claimed the 800 (2:09.99) and long jump (20-3 1/2), and anchored his squad to victory in the 1600 relay (3:45.68). Bryce Frank, who won the 400 (55.39), and Sawyer Tietgen, who won the triple jump (38-9 1/2), also ran on Burke’s winning relay, along with Taron Serr.
Gayville-Volin won six events, with Andrew Gustad having a hand in four of them. Gustad won the 110 hurdles (16.38), 300 hurdles (43.78) and pole vault (11-6), and ran on the Raiders’ winning 800 relay (1:39.69) with Alex Schoenberner, Nate Quatier and Kyle Hirsch.
Also for the Raiders, Darien Rabe swept the throws, recording a toss of 49-1 1/2 in the shot put and 134-6 in the discus.
Centerville’s Will Kroger won the high jump (5-8).
Colome’s Riley Shippy also had a four-win day, with two individual and two relay victories. He won the 100 (11.80) and 200 (23.95) and opened the Cowboys’ 400 (47.40) and medley (4:04.02) relay victories. Hayden Thieman also ran on both winning relays for Colome. Rhet Bertram and Kash Heath completed the 400 relay squad, while Michael Supik and Joseph Laprath completed the medley squad for the Cowboys.
