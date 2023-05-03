VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s basketball coach Kayla Karius has announced that Kendall Holmes will transfer from DePaul to South Dakota. She will join the Coyotes with two years of eligibility remaining.

“We are really excited to welcome Kendall to our program,” said Karius. “She is a strong, experienced combo guard who spent the last three years playing against some top talent in the Big East. As a ball-handler and 3-point shooter, she had her most successful season to date last year and now we are thrilled to have her join us as a Yote! Welcome to USD, Kendall and the Holmes family.”

