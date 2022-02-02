SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Briar Cliff built an 18-7 lead after one quarter, then kept Mount Marty at bay for a 63-40 victory over the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball action on Wednesday.
Madelyn Deichler led Briar Cliff with 15 points and six rebounds. Josie Condon had 10 points. Kennedy Benne had five steals in the victory.
Eve Millar scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds for Mount Marty. Macy Kempf had seven points and nine rebounds.
The Lancers host Hastings on Saturday.
MOUNT MARTY (2-22)
Eve Millar 3-10 2-2 9, Macy Kempf 3-7 1-2 7, Kayla Jacobson 1-2 2-2 5, Kiara Berndt 0-7 0-0 0, Camryn Krogman 0-2 0-0 0, Alexsis Kemp 2-4 0-0 6, Aubrey Twedt 2-4 0-0 4, Carlie Wetzel 2-3 0-0 4, Callie Otkin 1-5 0-0 3, Emma Jarovski 1-3 0-0 2. TOTALS: 15-47 5-6 40.
BRIAR CLIFF (15-9)
Madelyn Deitchler 6-8 3-4 15, Konnor Sudmann 3-7 3-3 9, Kennedy Benne 4-8 0-0 8, Cadence Davis 3-8 0-0 6, Payton Slaughter 1-5 0-0 2, Josie Condon 3-7 1-2 10, Kaegan Held 1-5 4-4 7, Emma Sterkel 3-5 0-0 6, Mya Hendry 0-4 0-0 0, Elaina Martinez 0-1 0-0 0, Rachel Langel 0-0 0-0 0, Madisyn Rogan 0-1 0-0 0, Michaela Lange 0-1 0-0 0, Teagan Slaughter 0-1 0-0 0, Madison Hough 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 24-61 11-13 63.
MOUNT MARTY 7 13 13 7 — 40
BRIAR CLIFF 18 17 13 15 — 63
Three-Pointers: MMU 5-26 (Kemp 2-4, Millar 1-4, Jacobson 1-2, Otkin 1-5, Berndt 0-6, Krogman 0-1, Twedt 0-1, Wetzel 0-1, Jarovski 0-2), BC 4-16 (Condon 3-6, Held 1-1, Sudmann 0-1, Davis 0-3, P. Slaughter 0-3, Sterkel 0-2, Martinez 0-1). Rebounds: BC 34 (Deitchler 6), MMU 32 (Kempf 9). Personal Fouls: MMU 15, BC 13. Fouled Out: None. Assists: BC 16 (Held 4), MMU 8 (three with 2). Turnovers: MMU 27, BC 16. Blocked Shots: MMU 2 (Krogman, Twedt), BC 1 (Langel). Steals: BC 11 (Benne 5), MMU 9 (Berndt 3, Kemp 3).
