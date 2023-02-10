RAPID CITY — Yankton held Rapid City Stevens to 34% shooting on the way to a 51-39 victory over the Raiders in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Mac Ryken scored a game-high 21 points and had six steals for Yankton. Cody Oswald scofred 10 points. Michael Mors finished with nine points.
