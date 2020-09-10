SCOTLAND — The Chamberlain girls and Winner Area boys easily captured the team titles at Thursday’s Scotland Cross Country Invitational, held at Dawson Creek Golf Course in Scotland.
In the girls’ division, Chamberlain had finishers 1-2-4-6-7 to roll up seven team points, followed by Kimball-White Lake’s 16 points.
Burke’s Hallie Person was the individual champion in a 5,000-meter time of 19:12.02, followed by Chamberlain’s Kinsey Evans (19:35.33). Isabella Brouwer of Andes Central-Dakota Christian finished third in 20:32.6, while Menno put Ashton Massey in eighth place (21:51.87) and Morgan Edelman in 11th place (22:28.32).
On the boys’ side, Winner Area put three runners in the top-6 to finish with 12 team points. Wagner was second with 23 points, three ahead of Chamberlain.
Chamberlain’s Dom Santiago was first across the finish line in a clocking of 17:15.93, followed by Winner Area’s Kade Watson (17:27.81). Wagner put four runners in the top-15, with Michael Barnett in fifth (18:58.89), Toby Zephier in seventh (19:28.96), Henry Hayward in 12th (20:06.41) and Eddie Hayward in 14th place (20:12.79).
GIRLS DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Chamberlain 7, Kimball-White Lake 16, Alcester-Hudson 38, Bon Homme 41
TOP-15: 1, Hallie Person, Burke 19:12.02; 2, Kinsey Evans, Chamberlain 19:35.33; 3, Isabella Brouwer, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 20:32.6; 4, Allison Hough, Chamberlain 20:40.15; 5, Emma Thomas, Gregory 20:50.33; 6, Sidney McCord, KWL 21:35.46; 7, Sidda Schuyler, Winner Area 21:50.76; 8, Ashton Massey, Menno 21:51.87; 9, Kylah Biggins, Chamberlain 21:57.36; 10, Taya Chelmo, KWL 22:24.42; 11, Morgan Edelman, Menno 22:28.32; 12, Ella Phillips, Chamberlain 22:35.39; 13, Samantha Peppel, Chamberlain 22:36.42; 14, Christine Gaulke, KWL 22:36.74; 15, Aryn Meiners, Winner Area 23:00.7
BOYS DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Winner Area 12, Wagner 23, Chamberlain 26, Gregory 30, Kimball-White Lake 47, Bon Homme 54, Alcester-Hudson 63
TOP-15: 1, Dom Santiago, Chamberlain 17:15.93; 2, Kade Watson, Winner Area 17:27.81; 3, Declan Tveit, Chamberlain 18:01.88; 4, Joseph Laprath, Winner Area 18:51.83; 5, Michael Barnett, Wagner 18:58.59; 6, Kylar Meek, Winner Area 19:10.66; 7, Toby Zephier, Wagner 19:28.96; 8, Luke Sinclair, Gregory 19:29.6; 9, Dawson Miller, KWL 19:35.38; 10, Fin Adams, Burke 19:36.76; 11, Carson Klundt, Gregory 20:04.61; 12, Henry Hayward, Wagner 20:06.41; 13, Daniel Mitchell, Gregory 20:08.81; 14, Eddie Hayward, Wagner 20:12.79; 15, Peter Backes, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 20:16.99
