Six seniors, including two Mount Marty College basketball recruits, were named to the all-Great Plains Conference girls’ basketball team, announced Thursday.

Scotland’s Issabela Vitek and Tripp-Delmont-Armour’s Kianna Payer were among the honorees.

The top four teams in the league — Corsica-Stickney, Burke, Avon and Scotland — each had three honorees. Avon was represented by Alexa Sees, Shalayne Nagel and Tiffany Pelton. Joining Vitek for Scotland were Grace Fryda and Kennedy Bietz.

Here are the honorees, with teams listed in order of finish:

CORSICA-STICKNEY: Raven Barse, Rachel Gerlach, Avery Broughton

BURKE: Bobbi Jo Wishmann, Sally Hakin, Taylee Indahl

AVON: Alexa Sees, Shalayne Nagel, Tiffany Pelton

SCOTLAND: Issabela Vitek, Grace Fryda, Kennedy Bietz

TRIPP-DELMONT-ARMOUR: Kianna Payer, Ashlee Gerber

ANDES CENTRAL-DAKOTA CHRISTIAN: Mackenzie Muckey, Isabel Pheifer

CENTERVILLE: Haley Meyer, Ellie Hunter

ALCESTER-HUDSON: Elizabeth Hallaway, Abby Walth

COLOME: Makayla Shippy, Baylie Hoffine

GAYVILLE-VOLIN: Molly Larson

MARTY: Markayla Yellow Horse

FREEMAN ACADEMY-MARION: Jada Koerner

