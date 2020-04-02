Six seniors, including two Mount Marty College basketball recruits, were named to the all-Great Plains Conference girls’ basketball team, announced Thursday.
Scotland’s Issabela Vitek and Tripp-Delmont-Armour’s Kianna Payer were among the honorees.
The top four teams in the league — Corsica-Stickney, Burke, Avon and Scotland — each had three honorees. Avon was represented by Alexa Sees, Shalayne Nagel and Tiffany Pelton. Joining Vitek for Scotland were Grace Fryda and Kennedy Bietz.
Here are the honorees, with teams listed in order of finish:
CORSICA-STICKNEY: Raven Barse, Rachel Gerlach, Avery Broughton
BURKE: Bobbi Jo Wishmann, Sally Hakin, Taylee Indahl
AVON: Alexa Sees, Shalayne Nagel, Tiffany Pelton
SCOTLAND: Issabela Vitek, Grace Fryda, Kennedy Bietz
TRIPP-DELMONT-ARMOUR: Kianna Payer, Ashlee Gerber
ANDES CENTRAL-DAKOTA CHRISTIAN: Mackenzie Muckey, Isabel Pheifer
CENTERVILLE: Haley Meyer, Ellie Hunter
ALCESTER-HUDSON: Elizabeth Hallaway, Abby Walth
COLOME: Makayla Shippy, Baylie Hoffine
GAYVILLE-VOLIN: Molly Larson
MARTY: Markayla Yellow Horse
FREEMAN ACADEMY-MARION: Jada Koerner
