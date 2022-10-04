VERMILLION — The Vermillion Tanagers took their foot off the gas in the first half and St. Thomas More took advantage.
The Tanagers didn’t make that mistake again.
Vermillion scored just 22 seconds after St. Thomas More had tied the match, then added three more goals as the Tanagers claimed a 5-1 victory over the Cavaliers in the opening round of the South Dakota Class A girls’ soccer playoffs, Tuesday in Vermillion.
The victory sends the Tanagers (5-6-1) to a semifinal showdown with top-seeded West Central. St. Thomas More finishes with a 5-8 record.
Senior Megan Brady scored four of Vermillion’s five goals, including all three in the first half.
“She’s been a significant player for us since middle school,” said Vermillion head coach Shannon Thomas. “We wanted to use our length and speed to our advantage.”
Marasia Warren also scored for Vermillion off a cross from Taylor Reuvers.
Sloane Keszler scored for St. Thomas More.
Vermillion needed less than three minutes to get on the board. Warren crossed the ball to the middle to Brady. Brady’s first shot went off the goalkeeper, but her second went past for a 1-0 lead.
“We came out really strong. We had a lot of offensive opportunities, which was great to see,” Thomas said. “It was even better to see us finish so early.”
Vermillion’s aggressive play fell off in the first half and St. Thomas More took advantage. A corner kick set up by a misplayed ball landed at the feet of Sloane Keszler. The sophomore buried the shot in the back of the net, tying the match.
“In the middle of the first half it felt like we let them back in, resulting in a goal,” Thomas said. “St. Thomas More is definitely a good team.”
Brady broke free for a run and buried her second goal of the game in the net, just 22 seconds of game time after the Cavaliers had tied the match.
“Once they scored that first goal it was a wakeup call,” Brady said. “We had to keep fighting.”
Brady beat the defense again late in the first half to complete the hat trick, giving the Tanagers a 3-1 lead at the break. Vermillion didn’t let up in the second half, continuing to pressure the Cavalier defense. Warren netted the Tanagers’ fourth goal, then Brady scored a penalty kick to ice the match.
“We came out playing in the second half to the best of our potential,” Thomas said.
West Central claimed both meetings against the Tanagers during the regular season, 4-0 on Aug. 18 and 5-0 on Sept. 1. But, as Thomas noted, that was a long time ago.
“West Central is a very good team with a lot of good athletes,” she said. “I felt like we played with them for a period. When we’d slip up, they took advantage.”
One of the keys of for the Tanager defense will be to prevent the Trojans from sending the ball into the scoring area with a crossing pass.
“We need to pick up their key players, make sure they don’t get a cross off,” Brady said. “If they do, we need to make sure we clear it hard.”
