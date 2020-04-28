Lincoln Jordre didn’t have to look very far.
There was another school in his home state waiting with open arms to embrace the 6-foot-9 center, who was once one of the top Class B boys basketball players in South Dakota.
Mount Marty College.
That’s where Jordre, an Onida native and Sully Buttes High School graduate, has chosen to continue his college academic and basketball career.
Jordre, who was a two-time Class B first team all-state selection, spent the past two seasons at NCAA Division II Northern State University in Aberdeen. He spent the 2018-19 season as a redshirt and then played in two games last season before suffering an injury.
“I was playing with some really good players and for a really good coaching staff, but it ended up not being a good fit,” Jordre said Monday afternoon.
“I wanted to go somewhere where I had a better opportunity to play.”
He’ll get that chance at Mount Marty, which is coming off its best season in 16 years. The Lancers, under first-year head coach Todd Lorensen won 20 games, and reached the semifinals of the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament.
Not only does Jordre stand 6-foot-9, but he possesses the size to impose his will underneath the basket, according to Lorensen.
“I like the fact that he’s a lefty. That’s different; that’s unique,” Lorensen said this week. “It’s just one more nuance that makes him different from what guys are used to going against.”
Jordre also has a track record of being a dominant force on both ends of the floor.
As a junior at Sully Buttes, he averaged 19.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game, and helped the Chargers finish third at the Class B state tournament. Then as a senior he averaged 20 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3 blocks per game, and guided his team to the state championship.
“Being a homegrown South Dakota kid is really big for our program to continue our progression,” Lorensen said.
“Last offseason, some of our key incoming guys didn’t have a real strong connection to South Dakota, so now we’re adding a major piece that has name recognition in this state.”
Jordre will join a Mount Marty program that went 20-12 last season, narrowly missed out on qualifying for the national tournament and had a third team All-American (Chris King). Those 20 victories were more than the previous five seasons combined.
“They had a big season and I know they’re hoping to build on that and make every year a good year,” Jordre said.
Jordre is hoping to make an immediate impact on Mount Marty’s goal, as well, he added.
“Nothing is ever guaranteed, but they said I could come in and compete for time right away,” he said.
The presence of Jordre down low will undoubtedly bring a different dynamic to the high-scoring Lancer offense, according to his new coach.
“We feel that we’ve got a guy we can play through and around,” Lorensen said.
“No matter who you are or what system you have, ultimately, every coach wants to be able to get paint touches.”
Last season, the Lancers got most of their touches under the basket through penetrations off of drives, he added.
“Now we’re going to emphasize post touches,” Lorensen said.
Before things progress to that point, Jordre said he already knows he’s going to fit in nicely at Mount Marty.
“I know quite a few of the guys on the team, so I felt like that is somewhere where I can fit it and make it my home,” he said.
