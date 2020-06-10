Tabor took control with a four-run third inning and claimed a 6-1 victory over the Yankton Lakers in South Central League amateur baseball action on Wednesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Austin White went 3-for-4 with a double to lead Tabor. Christian Uecker had a pair of hits. Chase Kortan, Joey Slama, Zach Sutera and Beau Rothschadl each had a hit in the effort.
Billy Hancock homered for Yankton. Collin Zahrbock had the other Lakers hit.
Bryce Scieszinski pitched five shutout innings, striking out eight, for the win. Prestin White pitched the final four innings, striking out five, for the save.
Cole Porter took the loss, striking out six in his five innings of work. Peyton Mueller struck out five in his four innings of relief.
Tonight (Thursday), Tabor hosts Crofton and the Lakers host Irene.
TABOR 004 000 002 — 6 9 1
LAKERS 000 001 000 — 1 2 1
Bryce Scieszinski, Prestin White (6) and Joey Slama; Cole Porter, Peyton Mueller (6) and Billy Hancock
Legion
Parkston 7, Alexandria 3
PARKSTON — Parkston took advantage of 10 walks to claim a 7-3 victory over Alexandria in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.
Isaak Bialas had two hits, and Cade Gemar had a hit and two RBI for Parkston. Ragen Weber and Logan Heidinger each had a hit. Landon Sudbeck walked four times in the victory.
Rylee Deinert went 3-for-3 with two doubles for Alexandria. Joey Feiner also doubled. Peyton Schroeder, Ben Laufman and Casey Haynes each had a hit.
Sutton Hohn struck out three batters in 3 2/3 innings of relief for the win. Tyler Kjetland took the loss.
Parkston hosts Tabor on Sunday. Alexandria hosts Winner-Colome for a doubleheader on Sunday.
Madison 12, McCook-Miner 7
MADISON — Taylor Hojer had three hits to lead Madison past McCook-Miner 12-7 in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.
Sam Olson had two hits and Brock Minnaert tripled in the win.
Isaac Feldhaus and Peyton Cleveland each had two hits for M-M. Riley Genzlinger and Tyce Ortman each doubled in the effort.
Seth Thennis struck out four batters over four innings of relief for the win. Feldhaus took the loss, with Colton Spader striking out five batters in 4 2/3 innings of relief.
