For sophomore Bodi Wallar, where the Mount Marty baseball team takes the field isn’t that big a deal.
But, in case it was, he had six hits in a doubleheader sweep of Midland, Friday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium in Yankton. MMU won 7-2 and 6-4, moving the Lancers to 27-8 overall and 10-4 in the GPAC.
The Lancers spent the first 33 games of the season on buses, waiting for the weather to allow them on the Riverside turf.
“We’ve been talking about it all year,” Wallar said. “We’ve been inside the fieldhouse. We hadn’t seen the sky since our first game.”
In the first game, Zane Pollon pitched five innings of shutout relief, striking out four, as MMU rallied from a 2-0 deficit.
Wallar and Zane Salley each doubled and singled for MMU. Will Garner had two hits. Caid Koletzky homered. Braeden Cordes, Billy Hancock and Ethan Wishon each doubled in the win.
Connor Petersen went 3-for-4 with a double and a RBI for Midland. Trey Rodriguez, Trey Nichols and Yealex Lopez each had a hit for the Warriors.
Pollon picked up the win in relief of Myles Brown. Jonathan Foreman took the loss.
Midland scored two in the top of the second, but the Lancers got one back on a RBI grounder by William Johnson. That score would hold until the fifth inning, when MMU batted around. Hancock had a two-run double in the frame, and Wallar and Salley each doubled as the Lancers claimed a 5-2 edge.
Koletzky added a two-run blast in the sixth, ending a 1-for-26 slump.
In the nightcap, Wallar went 4-for-4 with a double and four RBI for the Lancers.
“I hadn’t been swinging that well all year,” Wallar said. “Every game I’m just trying to bring in as many runs as I can.
“That’s my job.”
Evan Bock doubled and singled for MMU. Gardner had a two-run double and Cordes singled in the win.
Lopez, Trystan Mills and Alec Villanueva each had two hits for Midland. Petersen doubled and Rodriguez added a hit for the Warriors.
Zach Hegge had a strong pitching performance to win in relief, allowing two hits and striking out 10 in 4 2/3 innings of work. Noah McCandless pitched a scoreless ninth, striking out two, for the save.
“Zane and Zach, both their outings were incredible,” said MMU head coach Josh Teichroew. “They grabbed momentum and put it on our side.”
Lucas Hamzeh took the loss, allowing five runs and striking out five in 3 2/3 innings of work.
MMU scored one in the first and two in the second to lead 3-0, but Midland answered with three runs in the top of the third. The Warriors got two on in the fourth, sending the Lancers to the bullpen for Hegge. Hegge allowed one of the inherited runners to score, then settled in to retire 13 of the final 14 batters he faced.
“Zach, toward the end, was pretty much unhittable,” Teichroew said. “McCandless has that closer’s mentality.
“I’m excited about our bullpen picking up their teammates.”
Wallar also “picked up” his teammates, giving MMU back the lead with a two-run single in the fourth, then driving in an insurance run in the sixth.
“Bodi has really hit well,” Teichroew said. “Bodi had a couple big two-out hits that led to two-out runs.”
McCandless allowed a one-out single in the ninth, but closed the door by retiring the next two batters.
MMU host Midland again today (Saturday), a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Riverside. Friday’s sweep put the Lancers in a virtual tie for first, as Morningside and Concordia are 9-3. Doane is tied with the Lancers at 10-4. Midland, which came into Friday as part of a three-way tie for third with MMU and Doane, is now in fifth at 16-15 overall, 8-6 in GPAC play.
“The GPAC season has been crazy so far. You look at the standings, and so many teams are beating each other up,” Teichroew said. “There are a lot of good teams this year. It’s the best the league as been in a long time.”
For Wallar, it doesn’t matter where or who the Lancers play, they’ll be ready.
“It doesn’t matter where we play,” he said. “We’ll be ready to beat the brakes off anybody.”
