FREEMAN — Blake Schroedermeier and Jackson Fiegen combined on a no-hitter as Freeman blanked Wynot 3-0 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Tuesday.
Bailey Sage had two hits and Owen Feser doubled for Freeman. Chet Peterson, Jake Weier, Ben Simonsen and Trey Christensen each had a hit in the victory.
Schroedermeier picked up the win, striking out 12 in seven innings of work. Fiegen pitched the final two innings for the save. Landon Wieseler took the loss, with Dain Whitmire pitching 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Freeman, 3-6, travels to Lesterville on Friday.
