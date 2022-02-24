VERMILLION – Entering the final weekend of conference play, the South Dakota women’s basketball team found themselves hosting the third and fourth ranked teams in the conference with the possibility of a conference title on the line.
With the third-seeded Kansas City Roos in town Thursday, the Coyotes, sitting a half-game behind South Dakota State for the top spot in the Summit, put on a show leading to a 71-49 win inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
“I think, especially this time of year, every game is very important,” USD forward Hannah Sjerven said. “Coming down to seeding or winning a conference championship, every game matters the same, so coming in playing the third seed right now, it’s very important for us to win.”
The Coyotes built a double digit lead early, leading the Roos 20-8 when Kansas City called a timeout with 2:23 to go in the opening quarter. Kansas City got the lead back to single digits to end the first quarter trailing 25-16.
By halftime, the USD lead was 12, but USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s crew wasn’t done there. The Coyotes doubled their lead in a dominant third quarter. The Coyote defense stifled Kansas City while the offense continued to find and convert open looks.
“We made some adjustments in some ball screen actions and help areas and things we wanted to do differently,” Plitzuweit said. “I thought our team made some good adjustments with that.”
The Coyotes were able to bleed out the final ten minutes and finish off a big win. With the announcement of the Coyotes game with Western Illinois being scheduled for Monday, the Coyotes have a chance to finish the rest of their regular season out and fight to get even with the Jacks at the top of the conference standings.
“It doesn’t change things, it really can’t because we couldn’t prep for it, and we can’t really change who we are at this point in time,” Plitzuweit said. “Is it a challenge? Yeah, it’s a great challenge for us.”
Sjerven led the Coyotes with 22 points and nine rebounds. Chloe Lamb added 18 points in the win. Liv Korngable pitched in 10 points, and eclipsed 1,000 career points in the second quarter.
“I was just trying to get it out of the way so I could relax,” Korngable said. “I was happy to get it in the first half so that the rest of the game could just flow.”
Brooklyn McDavid tallied 15 points to lead the Roos. Naomie Alnatas recorded eight points.
The Coyotes conclude their home slate with Saturday’s game against Oral Roberts. It will also be Senior Day for four Coyotes: Chloe Lamb, Hannah Sjerven, Liv Korngable and Regan Sankey.
“We’re fortunate in the respect that we focus on being in the precious present, and that’s a moment before the game when we’re going to be in the moment and honor our seniors, probably shed some tears, then have to turn around and get ready to play,” Plitzuweit said.
With a win Saturday and a win at Western Illinois Monday, the Coyotes would clinch at least a share of the Summit League regular season title. The Jacks, currently in first place with a 16-1 conference record, finish their regular season against the Roos Saturday. The Coyotes and Jacks split their regular season series with each team winning on their home floor.
“We would like our season to be far from over,” Korngable said. “It might be our last game here, but to keep advancing, we’ll get it done.”
KANSAS CITY (22-6, 12-5)
Brooklyn McDavid 7-12 1-2 15, Kiara Bradley 1-4 2-2 5, Paige Bradford 2-7 0-0 4, Naomie Alnatas 3-11 1-2 8, Mandy Willems 2-8 2-2 7, Dani Winslow 1-4 0-0 2, Sanaa’ St. Andre 0-5 0-0 0, Jada Mickens 1-1 2-2 5, Landry Williams 1-2 0-0 3. TOTALS: 18-54 8-10 49
SOUTH DAKOTA (22-5, 15-1)
Hannah Sjerven 9-11 3-5 22, Chloe Lamb 7-14 3-4 18, Liv Korngable 4-9 0-0 10, Kyah Watson 1-7 0-0 2, Maddie Krull 3-7 0-0 6, Grace Larkins 3-7 2-2 8, Jeniah Ugofsky 0-1 0-0 0, Allison Peplowski 0-1 0-2 0, Morgan Hansen 2-3 0-0 5, Regan Sankey 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 29-62 8-13 71
UMKC 16 9 7 17 –49
USD 25 12 19 15 –71
Three-Pointers: USD 5-18 (Korngable 2-4, Hansen 1-1, Sjerven 1-1, Lamb 1-3, Krull 0-1, Larkins 0-1, Ugofsky 0-1, Guebert 0-2, Watson 0-4), UMKC 5-18 (Mickens 1-1, Williams 1-2, Bradley 1-3, Alnatas 1-3, Willems 1-6, Bradford 0-1, Winslow 0-1, St. Andre 0-1). Rebounds: USD 40 (Sjerven 9), UMKC 33 (McDavid 8). Assists: UMKC 12 (Alnatas 4), USD 11 (Lamb 4). Steals: USD 7 (Sjerven 2, Lamb 2), UMKC 3 (Alnatas 2). Blocked Shots: USD 7 (Watson 3), UMKC 0. Personal Fouls: UMKC 18, USD 16. Technical Fouls: UMKC 1, USD 0. Turnovers: UMKC 15, USD 10.
