MITCHELL — Caelyn Valandra-Prue scored 11 consecutive points for third-ranked White River after fifth-ranked Viborg-Hurley took a brief lead late in the fourth quarter, and White River captured a 62-57 victory Friday night at the DWU Culver’s Classic in Mitchell.
Valandra-Prue exploded for 46 points (thanks to 23-of-24 free throws) and 11 rebounds for White River, while Maleighya Estes had seven points and Kelsey Morrison grabbed six rebounds.
Viborg-Hurley got 23 points, six rebounds and seven assists from Sydney Voss, as well as nine points and four rebounds from Denae Mach. NeVaeh Ronke had seven points and three rebounds, and Estelle Lee scored six points.
White River made 28-of-30 free throws, which was 13 more made foul shots than the Cougars.
Viborg-Hurley, now 14-3 on the season, hosts Menno next Tuesday in Viborg.
VIBORG-HURLEY (14-3) 18 13 7 19 — 57
WHITE RIVER (15-1) 23 15 8 16 — 62
Menno 50, Jones Co. 28
MITCHELL — Morgan Edelman threatened a triple-double with 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as Menno cruised past Jones County 50-28 at the DWU Culver’s Classic on Friday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
Jesse Munkvold added eight points and six rebounds for Menno (12-5), while Grace Nusz pulled down 10 rebounds and Paityn Huber had eight points.
The Wolves led 28-21 at halftime and held Jones County to seven points in the second half.
For Jones County (11-5), Jadyn Jensen had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Mallory Valburg grabbed 10 rebounds.
JONES COUNTY (11-5) 10 11 2 5 — 28
MENNO (12-5) 14 14 11 11 — 50
Other Games
Avon 48, TDA 46
ARMOUR — Tiffany Pelton finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals for Avon, which out-scored Tripp-Delmont-Armour 13-7 in the fourth quarter on the way to a 48-46 girls’ basketball victory Friday night in Armour.
Courtney Sees added 16 points, four rebounds and four steals for Avon, while Ali Sees had seven points, four rebounds and two steals. Katie Gretschmann handed out three assists.
For TDA, Megan Reiner tallied 12 points and two steals, Hannah Stremick had 11 points and two steals, Faith Werkmeister posted 10 points and seven rebounds, and Bailey Spaans pulled down eight rebounds.
Avon hosts Gayville-Volin on Monday and TDA plays Corsica-Stickney on Tuesday in Corsica.
AVON (6-13) 12 12 11 13 — 48
TRIPP-DEL.-ARM. (12-6) 11 12 16 7 — 46
Crofton 55, Randolph 16
RANDOLPH, Neb. — Ella Wragge scored 20 points as the Crofton Lady Warriors closed the regular season with a 55-16 rout of Randolph in Nebraska girls’ basketball action Friday night in Randolph.
Lacey Sprakel added eight points and three assists for Crofton (20-3), while Wragge also had three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Kaley Einrem added five points, three rebounds, five assists and three steals, and Allie Dahl scored five points.
Ellie Tramp chipped in with four points, five rebounds and four steals for Crofton, which begins sub-district action next Tuesday.
Randolph (6-12) got nine points from Jaiden Taylor and four points from Natalie Munter.
CROFTON (20-3) 26 18 9 2 — 55
RANDOLPH (6-12) 0 11 3 2 — 16
Wagner 68, Chamberlain 48
WAGNER — Abby Brunsing led Wagner to a 68-48 victory over Chamberlain on Friday night in Wagner.
Brunsing tallied 20 points for Wagner (6-11), while Ashlyn Koupal pitched in 13 points and Macy Koupal had 11 points.
Mya Knippling led Chamberlain (10-9) with 15 points and five rebounds. Emma Powers added 14 points and Caycee Guinn scored 13 points.
Wagner hosts Beresford on Monday. Chamberlain hits the road to face Hanson in Alexandria next Friday.
CHAMBERLAIN (10-9) 19 11 7 11 —48
WAGNER (6-11) 21 22 17 8 —68
Platte-Geddes 61, Bon Homme 44
TYNDALL — Cadence Van Zee scored 17 points to help guide Platte-Geddes past Bon Homme 61-44 in girls’ basketball action Friday in Tyndall.
Karly VanDerWerff added 11 points for Platte-Geddes (7-11), which built a 42-20 halftime lead.
For Bon Homme (4-13), Jenae Alberts had 11 points and four steals, Hannah Cuka scored nine points, and Kenzie Carson posted eight rebounds and four assists.
Bon Homme will visit Hanson on Monday and Platte-Geddes will visit Winner on Tuesday.
PLATTE-GEDDES (7-11) 20 22 9 10 — 61
BON HOMME (4-13) 7 13 14 10 — 44
EPJ 43, Beresford 23
ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson out-scored Beresford 21-11 in the second half to capture a 43-23 girls’ basketball victory on Friday night in Elk Point.
Nora Kastning led the EPJ attack with 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Maddie Hammitt scored 10 points and had five steals.
Beresford got 10 points and five rebounds from Laura Bogue, as well as six points from Kara Niles.
BERESFORD (3-10) 7 5 2 9 — 23
ELK POINT-JEFF. (4-14) 12 10 11 10 — 43
Canistota 54, Chester 44
CANISTOTA — Kenzy Krinke tallied a double-double and three teammates also reached double figures as Canistota beat Chester Area 54-44 on Friday night in Canistota.
Krinke finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Kayla Papendick added 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Natalie Becker and Sydnee Engbrecht both posted 10 points and six rebounds.
Chester Area got 18 points from Emmerson Eppard and 14 points from Emery Larson.
CHESTER AREA 12 12 11 9 — 44
CANISTOTA 18 11 8 17 — 54
O’Gorman 74, Brookings 39
BROOKINGS — One night after scoring a surprising upset of No. 1 Aberdeen Central, Brookings had no such luck on Friday night. O’Gorman captured a 74-39 victory in Brookings.
For O’Gorman, Isabelle Moore had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Bergen Reilly had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Mahli Abdouch added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Raegen Reilly scored 12 points.
O’Gorman led 27-2 after the first quarter.
Brookings got 12 points and 10 rebounds from Ainsley Shelsta, as well as six points apiece from Allie Clark and Ashton Austreim.
O’GORMAN 27 16 22 9 — 74
BROOKINGS 2 18 12 7 — 39
Tea Area 59, Lennox 45
LENNOX — Thanks to 22 points and 11 rebounds from Katie Vasecka, Tea Area defeated Lennox 59-45 in a Class A girls’ basketball game Friday in Lennox.
Olivia Ritter added 14 points and seven rebounds for Tea Area, while Brynn Schupner had 11 points and six rebounds.
For Lennox, Mara Hinker had 16 points and seven rebounds, and Dani Highum had 11 points and seven rebounds.
