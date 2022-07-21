FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off schedule was released on Thursday with matchups and game times announced. South Dakota begins the tournament against LIU on November 22 at 2:30 p.m. ET. The third-place game is set for 11 a.m. ET on November 23 with the championship game following at 1:30 p.m. ET. Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of SouthWestern State College will host every game of the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off.
“We are excited to get down to Florida and compete against a strong field of teams,” said USD head coach Eric Peterson. “Intersport has always put on first-class MTEs, with the Fort Myers Tip-Off being one of the best out there.”
The opening game of the tournament will be the first time the Coyotes and Sharks have met in series history. Long Island is also under a first-year head coach with former NBA player and G-League executive Rod Strickland taking the helm back on June 30. Isaac Kante is LIU’s top returning scorer averaging 12 points per game while Kruz Perrott-Hunt brings back 15 points a game to the South Dakota lineup.
On the other side of the bracket, USD will face Sam Houston or Northern Illinois on November 23. The Coyotes have played both teams once in series history. USD fell in a triple-overtime affair to the Bearkats in the 2014-15 season and came up short against the Huskies in the following season.
As part of the tournament’s festivities, every Palms Division team will play at a Beach Division team before all eight programs head to Fort Myers. South Dakota drew Mississippi State in Starkville, Mississippi, on November 17 before taking part in the Thanksgiving tournament. The November 17 game will be the first time the Coyotes and Bulldogs have squared off in program history.
