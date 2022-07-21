FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off schedule was released on Thursday with matchups and game times announced. South Dakota begins the tournament against LIU on November 22 at 2:30 p.m. ET. The third-place game is set for 11 a.m. ET on November 23 with the championship game following at 1:30 p.m. ET. Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of SouthWestern State College will host every game of the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off.

“We are excited to get down to Florida and compete against a strong field of teams,” said USD head coach Eric Peterson. “Intersport has always put on first-class MTEs, with the Fort Myers Tip-Off being one of the best out there.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.